THEIR exploits might have taken place 33 years ago, but in Pointe-à-Pierre, it was as if the “Strike Squad’ were still playing.

Marking today’s opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, members of the 1989 World Cup “Strike Squad” national football team, twinned Friday’s celebration of Universal Children’s Day with their own anniversary of the day they came within a point of qualifying for the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Requiring just a home draw, Trinidad and Tobago went down 1-0 to the United States on November 19, 1989.

Yesterday was the 33rd anniversary of that crushing defeat, and with the World Cup beginning today, a day later, the “Strike Squad” paid a visit to the Pointe-à-Pierre-based St Peter’s Private Primary School, where they were enthusiastically received.

“We went to St Peter’s Private Primary School celebrating Universal Children’s Day (and the) opening of FIFA World Cup 2022,” explained Clayton Morris, former T&T national football team and “Strike Squad” captain.

The visit of the Strike Squad coincided with the school’s celebrations of Universal Children’s Day and saw over 100 children treated to several fun events including light aerobics. The youngsters also had the special treat of a light training session with the Strike Squad members.

