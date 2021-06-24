Kelvin Jack says thanks

KELVIN JACK, the former assistant coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team, is saying thanks to fans and footballers for the opportunity to serve.
England-based Jack was a regular member of the T&T team during the qualifying campaign for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and travelled to Germany as coach Leo Beenhakker’s first-choice goalkeeper. Injury forced him to give up the position to Shaka Hislop but he did go on to play in the Soca Warriors’ final group game against Paraguay.
Jack, 45, was appointed the senior team’s goalkeeping and assistant coach in 2020 under the short-lived William Wallace regime. However, this month, Jack and fellow assistant coach Derek King stepped down by mutual consent and head coach Terry Fenwick was terminated after T&T’s failure to advance past the first round of CONCACAF zone World Cup 2022 qualifying.
“Although the ultimate mission was not achieved, be sure to know that I gave my absolute best every day in my role,” stated Jack via a media release yesterday. “I go away with my head held high knowing that my love and passion for my country is even stronger; it’s infinite.”
Jack continued: “I would like to take the time to thank the fans for their incredible support during my short tenure as an assistant and goalkeeping coach of the senior national football team. The hundreds of messages of support were truly humbling. I want to thank the members of staff for making me feel so welcomed from my first day on the job.”
The very serious-minded Jack was involved in a well-documented incident, in which he scolded fringe player Gary Griffith 111. However, Jack thanked the players as a group for their commitment.
“To the players- I thank you for the respect and absolute commitment you displayed. Please never give up,” stated Jack. “I love you guys and I’m sure this story is only on pause. I will be supporting you guys from afar.”