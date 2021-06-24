Kelvin Jack says thanks

Kelvin Jack

STILL SUPPORTING PLAYERS: Kelvin Jack

KELVIN JACK, the former assistant coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team, is saying thanks to fans and footballers for the opportunity to serve.

England-based Jack was a regular member of the T&T team during the qualifying campaign for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and travelled to Germany as coach Leo Beenhakker’s first-choice goalkeeper. Injury forced him to give up the position to Shaka Hislop but he did go on to play in the Soca Warriors’ final group game against Paraguay.

Jack, 45, was appointed the senior team’s goalkeeping and assistant coach in 2020 under the short-lived William Wallace regime. However, this month, Jack and fellow assistant coach Derek King stepped down by mutual consent and head coach Terry Fenwick was terminated after T&T’s failure to advance past the first round of CONCACAF zone World Cup 2022 qualifying.

“Although the ultimate mission was not achieved, be sure to know that I gave my absolute best every day in my role,” stated Jack via a media release yesterday. “I go away with my head held high knowing that my love and passion for my country is even stronger; it’s infinite.”

Jack continued: “I would like to take the time to thank the fans for their incredible support during my short tenure as an assistant and goalkeeping coach of the senior national football team. The hundreds of messages of support were truly humbling. I want to thank the members of staff for making me feel so welcomed from my first day on the job.”

The very serious-minded Jack was involved in a well-documented incident, in which he scolded fringe player Gary Griffith 111. However, Jack thanked the players as a group for their commitment.

“To the players- I thank you for the respect and absolute commitment you displayed. Please never give up,” stated Jack. “I love you guys and I’m sure this story is only on pause. I will be supporting you guys from afar.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chance to fix flaws

Chance to fix flaws

Rotating the strike. Strengthening the death bowling. Eliminating no-balls.

These are just a few of the areas West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran said his team will be working on improving when they face South Africa in a five-match T20 series starting this weekend with back-to-back matches tomorrow and Sunday in Grenada.

Paul misses out on Tokyo

Paul misses out on Tokyo

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Nigel Paul will not likely be participating at the delayed 2020 Olympics to be held under a month’s time in Japan.

Having hoped for entry via a Pan Am Games allocation, Paul has missed out, having been one spot outside the quota of amateur heavyweight boxers selected from the region.

Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams has admitted to being concerned about the fitness of Shannon Gabriel, but West Indies coach Phil Simmons has downplayed talk about the fast bowler.

Asked on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday whether Gabriel’s fitness concerned him, the former WI captain Adams said: “It does, it does. He’s been having niggles of late.”

Kelvin Jack says thanks

Kelvin Jack says thanks

KELVIN JACK, the former assistant coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team, is saying thanks to fans and footballers for the opportunity to serve.

Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Jehiel Cole is a student/athlete from Trinidad and Tobago, who has a big dream of attending Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, United States. There, he hopes to study exercise science and kinesiology and play a part on the college’s football team.

Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Kevin Molino continued his recovery from injury when he played the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night, wearing the number nine jersey in the Columbus Crew’s close 1-0 loss away to the Philadelphia Union. The Eastern Conference top of the table clash featured the second-placed Union against defending MLS Cup champions Crew who are fourth.