Kenwyne Jones made full-time women’s coach

Kenwyne Jones

IN CHARGE FOR QUALIFIERS: Kenwyne Jones

KENWYNE JONES, the former men’s national striker, has been confirmed as head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) made the announcement yesterday in an official media release. Jones is currently in the Dominican Republic where his charges will participate in two friendly international matches versus the Dominican Republic, the first of which took place yesterday.

Jones, who took on the role of interim senior women’s coach from October 18 to November 30, will now assume full-time responsibility for the team, commencing December 1, 2021, with a nine-month contract that provides him the option to extend his term for a further year, based on the achievement,according to the TTFA of “KPI’s and a successful performance appraisal.”

The TTFA’s decision to appoint Jones follows solid 0-0 and 1-1 performances against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in October, the positive atmosphere that he has created within the team, and the improved dynamic between the players and technical staff.

Commenting on his appointment, Jones said: ”I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the staff and players, proud to continue serving my country, and I look forward to helping push the women’s game forward.”

Normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad stated: “Kenwyne has done a really good job with the team during his short stint, as was demonstrated on the field against Panama. We had a meeting with him and he was excited with the prospect of continuing his work with the players. I believe the players are equally excited. We have agreed on clear performance targets, which we all hope will be achieved.”

A UEFA A Licence holder, Jones will now take the team into the 2022 CONCACAF W Qualifiers, with games against Nicaragua on February 17, Dominica on February 20, the Turks and Caicos on April 9, and Guyana on April 12, 2022. The top placed team in the Group will qualify to compete in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championships in July, 2022.

