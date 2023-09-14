Kenwyne, Lawrence reunited in Wales

KENWYNE JONES saw a familiar face when recently doing an A-license course at the Wales Football Association. He met Dennis Lawrence, his former Trinidad and Tobago teammate and the current first team coach at Championship Division Coventry City in England.
Lawrence, who lives in Wales, was serving in the capacity of presenter/mentor at the A-License course.
Jones is a retired English Premier League professional footballer with Southampton, Stoke City and Sunderland and also former head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team. Since his playing days ended, Jones has completed both his UEFA A and UEFA B licenses.
Lawrence, former coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team, and Jones were T&T teammates at the 2006 FIFA Men’s World Cup, held in Germany.