Keshorn 3rd in Berlin

Keshorn Walcott finished third in the men’s javelin at the ISTAF Berlin meet, in Germany, yesterday. The 2012 Olympic champion threw 79.78 metres.
Germany’s Julian Weber topped the eight-man field with an 84.90m effort. Genki Dean secured second spot, the Japanese thrower landing the spear 80.69m.
Walcott opened with the 79.78m effort. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete followed up at 79.38, and then threw 77.64 in round three. Walcott fouled in the fourth round, and then passed on his last two attempts.
Weber produced a solid series, bettering 80 metres four times—81.55, 80.63, 84.90 and 83.33. Dean was also consistent, landing the javelin beyond the 80-metre mark with his first three throws—80.61, 80.50 and 80.69.
Walcott was in winners’ row last Tuesday, throwing 84.82m for top spot at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland. The victory was Walcott’s first triumph in more than two months. On June 25, the 29-year-old thrower struck gold at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships with an 85.17m effort.
Walcott was also golden on March 19 at the Yellow Tech Invitational in Georgia, USA—his season opener. The two-time Olympic medallist produced an 84.68m effort at that meet.