Keshorn 3rd in Berlin

Keshorn Walcott

BAGGED BRONZE: 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott.

Keshorn Walcott finished third in the men’s javelin at the ISTAF Berlin meet, in Germany, yesterday. The 2012 Olympic champion threw 79.78 metres.

Germany’s Julian Weber topped the eight-man field with an 84.90m effort. Genki Dean secured second spot, the Japanese thrower landing the spear 80.69m.

Walcott opened with the 79.78m effort. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete followed up at 79.38, and then threw 77.64 in round three. Walcott fouled in the fourth round, and then passed on his last two attempts.

Weber produced a solid series, bettering 80 metres four times—81.55, 80.63, 84.90 and 83.33. Dean was also consistent, landing the javelin beyond the 80-metre mark with his first three throws—80.61, 80.50 and 80.69.

Walcott was in winners’ row last Tuesday, throwing 84.82m for top spot at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland. The victory was Walcott’s first triumph in more than two months. On June 25, the 29-year-old thrower struck gold at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships with an 85.17m effort.

Walcott was also golden on March 19 at the Yellow Tech Invitational in Georgia, USA—his season opener. The two-time Olympic medallist produced an 84.68m effort at that meet.

QUEENS OF CPL

QUEENS OF CPL

Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin turned yesterday’s first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League final into a virtual duel between two of the stars of female T20 cricket. In the end, Dottin won the battle, but not without some help from trusted ally Anisa Mohammed.

Lara confirmed as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s new head coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed former West Indies captain Brian Lara as their new head coach to take over from Australia’s Tom Moody, the Indian Premier League team said.

Lara was Hyderabad’s batting coach and strategic adviser for the 2022 season, during which they finished eighth out of the 10 teams after losing eight games. “The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons,” Sunrisers tweeted.

Mayers stars with bat and ball

Mayers stars with bat and ball

All-rounder Kyle Mayers played two vital roles before rain intervened to create a tense finish as Barbados Royals kept St Lucia Kings winless with a 11-run victory under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, yesterday.

Chasing 162 at Warner Park, Kings plunged to seven for four in the third over, Mayers blowing away the top order with his brisk medium pace to finish with excellent figures of four for four from his two overs.

T&T finish 62nd in World Amateur golf

Trinidad and Tobago’s three-man team of Liam Bryden, Zico Correia and Chris Richards Jr finished 62nd out of a field of 71 when the World Amateur Team Golf Championships ended on the weekend in France.

Rinse and repeat

How many major sporting venues in this country can you come up with off the top of your head?

Here’s my automatic list: Hasely Crawford Stadium, Ato Boldon Stadium, Larry Gomes Stadium, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Arima Velodrome, Skinner Park, Guaracara Park, Shaw Park, National Racquet Centre, National Aquatic Centre, National Velodrome… and of course, the Jean Pierre Complex.