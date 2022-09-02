Keshorn golden in Luzern

Keshorn Walcott returned to the top of the podium at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland, on Tuesday.
Walcott landed the spear 84.82 metres for gold in the men’s javelin. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete enjoyed a comfortable cushion on second-placed Patriks Gailums, the Latvian throwing 83.30m. American Curtis Thompson was third at 82.87.
Prior to Tuesday’s win, Walcott’s last victory was on June 25 at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, where he threw 85.17m.
In July, Walcott threw 78.87m for 16th spot at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. On August 7, the 2012 Olympic champion was fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England with an 82.61m effort. Thirteen days later, he threw 83.94 for silver at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Freeport, Bahamas.
At last week Friday’s Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, Walcott finished just off the podium, throwing 83.38m for fourth spot.
Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished fourth in the men’s 200 metres event at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Wanda Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday.
Running into a strong 2.9 metres per second headwind on the straight, Richards got to the line in 20.27 seconds. Erriyon Knighton was golden in the half-lap race, the 18-year-old American clocking 20.07. Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando and Canadian Aaron Brown finished second and third, respectively, in 20.18 and 20.22.
Coming off the turn, Richards was in fifth spot. The T&T track star battled hard on the straight, but was unable to force his way into the top three.
Richards has been enjoying his best season on the track. In March, the Florida-based sprinter struck 400m gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in a Championship and national record time of 45 seconds flat.
Richards switched his focus to the 200m for the outdoor season. In June, at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships, he won the half-lap event in 19.83 seconds -- a new personal record (PR). At the World Athletics Championships, in July, the 28-year-old athlete clocked 19.86 in the semi-final round, and finished sixth in the final in 20.08.
In early August, Richards improved his PR to 19.80 seconds to retain his Commonwealth Games 200m title. The Point Fortin sprinter followed up with a third-place finish in 19.95 at the Athletissima meet.
Richards was also impressive in the Commonwealth Games 4x400m final, combining with Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for gold, the T&T quartet returning a time of three minutes, 01.29 seconds.