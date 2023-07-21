Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Keshorn Walcott bagged bronze in the men’s javelin at the Herculis Wanda Diamond League meet, in Monaco, yesterday. Walcott landed the spear 81.31 metres.
Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch was golden in Monaco, the 2021 Olympic Games silver medallist producing a big 85.95m throw to secure top spot, ahead of Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber, the silver medallist at 84.23.
Walcott opened the Herculis competition with a 76.69m effort. At the end of the first round, the Trinidad and Tobago thrower was in fifth spot. He moved up to fourth thanks to a 79.28m throw in round two.
Walcott produced a 78.79m effort in the third round, and then improved on his second round throw with 79.55 in round four. However, he remained in fourth spot.
Walcott forced his way into bronze with the 81.31m fifth round throw. The 2012 Olympic champion closed with 77.02 in the sixth and final round, but held on to third spot. Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished fourth at 79.70, with fifth spot going to American Curtis Thompson at 78.79.
At the BMC Regional Races meet in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, T&T’s Nicholas Landeau returned a time of three minutes, 47.87 seconds to finish ninth in the men’s 1500 metres event. The clocking was a new personal best for Landeau, bettering the 3:49.67 run he produced back in 2017.
Sheldon Monderoy is the national record holder in the men’s 1500m. Monderoy ran the 3:45.09 T&T standard in Lahti, Finland back in 1998.