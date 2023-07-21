Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Keshorn Walcott

2012 OLYMPIC CHAMPION: Keshorn Walcott

Keshorn Walcott bagged bronze in the men’s javelin at the Herculis Wanda Diamond League meet, in Monaco, yesterday. Walcott landed the spear 81.31 metres.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch was golden in Monaco, the 2021 Olympic Games silver medallist producing a big 85.95m throw to secure top spot, ahead of Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber, the silver medallist at 84.23.

Walcott opened the Herculis competition with a 76.69m effort. At the end of the first round, the Trinidad and Tobago thrower was in fifth spot. He moved up to fourth thanks to a 79.28m throw in round two.

Walcott produced a 78.79m effort in the third round, and then improved on his second round throw with 79.55 in round four. However, he remained in fourth spot.

Walcott forced his way into bronze with the 81.31m fifth round throw. The 2012 Olympic champion closed with 77.02 in the sixth and final round, but held on to third spot. Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished fourth at 79.70, with fifth spot going to American Curtis Thompson at 78.79.

At the BMC Regional Races meet in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, T&T’s Nicholas Landeau returned a time of three minutes, 47.87 seconds to finish ninth in the men’s 1500 metres event. The clocking was a new personal best for Landeau, bettering the 3:49.67 run he produced back in 2017.

Sheldon Monderoy is the national record holder in the men’s 1500m. Monderoy ran the 3:45.09 T&T standard in Lahti, Finland back in 1998.

GRITTY WINDIES

The West Indies continued their fightback on the second day of the historic 100th Test match played between the Caribbean men and India, yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

And compared to Thursday’s first day, a much larger crowd turned up to witness it. From an overnight 288 for four, India were eventually dismissed for 438 on the stroke of tea. Talisman Virat Kohli led the charge with 121 with solid support from Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Aswhin (56)—both scoring half-centuries.

Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Eight ‘Trini’ girls for RBC Tobago tourney

EIGHT female players from Trinidad have made the trip over to the sister isle for the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Shaw Park.

The list includes three daughters of multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed, Naomi, Lilly and Karissa, as well as the De Gannes-Maillard twins, Abigail and Laura-Li.

CASA team continues to struggle

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls were relegated into the playoff for fifth-place in the team event of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships, yesterday, in St Vincent.

And the boys were expected to follow them there last night as they lost their opening fixture Group A against British Virgin Islands (BVI) and were not favoured against the two strongest teams—Guyana and Cayman Islands—in their other round-robin matches yesterday.

Smith, Sealy sink T&T U-19s

Destructive spells from pacer Raneico Smith and left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy followed up solid batting and handed Barbados an innings and nine runs win against Trinidad and Tobago in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 three-day championship, yesterday in St Vincent.

Russell blasts half-century

A blistering half-century from Andre Russell earned him the Player-of-the-Match award, but Los Angeles Knight Riders slumped to their fourth consecutive loss when Washington Freedom beat them by six wickets in Major League Cricket on Thursday night in the United States.