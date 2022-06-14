Keshorn Walcott 4th in Finland

Keshorn Walcott finished fourth in the men’s javelin at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, yesterday. The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago athlete threw 84.02 metres.
Another thrower, German Julian Weber also had an 84.02 effort. Weber, though, had to settle for fifth spot. Walcott beat Weber by virtue of having a better second best throw -- 82.44 to 80.56.
Finland’s Oliver Helander was golden with a personal best 89.83m throw. Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra finished second with an 89.30m effort—a new Indian national record. World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada was third at 86.60.
Walcott opened the competition with an 81.69m throw. He followed up with the solid 84.02 effort. In round three, however, the 2012 Olympic champion landed the spear 78.71m. He was back over 80 in the fourth round (82.44) -- but then threw 78.55 in round five.
Walcott had one more opportunity to get on the podium. His final throw, though, was short of the 80-metre mark, and the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist deliberately stepped over the line for his first foul of the competition.
Walcott’s best 2022 effort to date came at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, last week Monday, the Toco thrower getting up to 89.07m to finish third. The throw was the third best of his career.
At the JAAA All-Comers meet in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, Dorian Charles finished third in the men’s javelin with a 62.70m throw. Another T&T athlete, Lebron James was sixth at 56.57. In the girls’ Under-20 400 metres, T&T’s Natasha Fox finished third in section three and fourth overall in 55.45 seconds.