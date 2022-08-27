Klil Keshwar

OUTSTANDING: Klil Keshwar

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Klil Keshwar has been named Prime Performer after week one of the season in the Northeast Conference (NEC) of college soccer in the United States.

Keshwar, a six-foot-two-inch goalkeeper from Arima, was a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s national team for the recent CONCACAF Women’s Championship but did not get a run.

Keshwar, 20, has been outstanding in two matches for St Francis Brooklyn. In Trinidad, she attended ASJA Girls’ College and Bishop Anstey High School and also played club football with Trincity Nationals FC before going abroad on scholarship.

Keshwar started both of the Terriers’ games in the first week of the season, facing Canisius and New Hampshire. The T&T native recorded eight saves over the two games. The Terriers’ starting keeper was named a Prime Performer once in the 2021 season, and twice named an NEC Defensive Player of the Week.

