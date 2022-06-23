TRINIDADIAN midfielder Kevin Molino played his first Major League Soccer (MLS) match since August of 2021 in Columbus on Sunday.
Molino made his return from a season-long injury in the Columbus Crew 2’s 6-1 victory over Orlando City B, marking the team’s third straight win as they outscored their opponents 14-3 over the three-game stretch. The win helped solidify the Black and Gold’s position atop the MLS NEXT Pro standings.
However, Molino’s return to action has seen him lose his #9 first team shirt to Colombian forward Juan “Cucho” Hernandez. The Crew recently announced the acquisition of the 23-year-old Colombian who joins the club from English side Watford FC, with the forward most recently playing in the English Premier League.
Hernandez has been assigned the #9 shirt previously worn by Molino. Having lost his shirt, Molino still received a rousing reception when coming on as a substitute for the Crew’s second string on Sunday.
Columbus Crew midfielder Molino was diagnosed as likely to be to be sidelined for nine to 12 months after suffering a right knee injury during training early last season. Molino underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction on his right knee
Molino, who turned 32 last week, is in his second season with the Crew after joining from Minnesota United in January, following a career year with the Loons in which he scored 13 goals and added four assists in MLS play to help them to the brink of the MLS Cup.
This is the third time in his career that Molino has suffered a serious ACL injury. In 2015, he missed most of the season for Orlando City SC after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Then, in 2018, he was again forced to sit out almost the entire year after suffering the same injury in his left knee while with Minnesota.