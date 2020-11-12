Kevin Molino vies for MLS comeback award

Kevin Molino--left

GOOD SEASON FOR MINNESOTA: Kevin Molino, left.

Trinidadian Kevin Molino is one of three candidates vying for the 2020 Major League Soccer Comeback Player of the Year award in the United States. The award honours an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the 2020 regular season.

His performances this season have seen Molino named to the MLS Team of the Week on a couple of occasions, including last week when he was named on the Team of the Week and also named Player of the Week after scoring twice as Minesotta United clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over Dallas on the final match day of the regular season competition.

Molino is eligible for Comeback Player of the Year after recovering from a second ACL injury. He has been selected along with 35-year-old former Manchester City striker Bradley-Wright-Phillips, brother of former England international Shaun Wright-Phillips and Colombus Crew’s 22-year-old Argentine defender Milton Valenzuela. Playing for the LA Galaxy, Wright-Phillips scored nine goals in 20 matches.

Carenage midfielder Molino, 30, had a career-best nine goals in 19 matches in this his fourth season with Minnesota United, seeing them finish a respectable fourth in the Western Conference for a second consecutive time and into the end-of-season playoffs.

Despite playing in the midfield, Molino contributed key goals throughout the Covid-19-shortened season. He had previously produced a best of seven goals in the first of his four season with Minnesotta, the team he joined in 2017 from Orlando City. Molino’s best overall scoring tally within a season came with Orlando City in 2014 while they were still in the second-tier United Soccer League. Two years later, he struck 11 goals after they were promoted to the MLS.

