Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

THE current crop of young cricketers involved in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competitions, having been sidelined for two years by Covid-19 regulations, have been commended for their performances.
Leading the way in extending kudos to the youth players was Shamshad Ali, owner of The Price Club Supermarket, a major sponsor of the TTCB development programme. He was present last Saturday when the first North/South Classic for Under-15 cricketers was staged at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.
South defeated North on the Duckworth Lewis method when rain interrupted play with the winners posting 212 for nine in their 50 overs. Set a revised target of 164, with 73 needed in 11.2 overs, North fell short by seven runs.
In a Facebook post, Ali praised all those who are involved in providing the cricketers with the opportunities to realise their potential especially after the Covid-19 pandemic which hit team sports very hard.
“The calibre of discipline, sportsmanship and commitment displayed by each of these young men in every match is a testament to the nurturing and the support of their respective families, coaches and managers and the overall administrators of the TTCB,” the businessman noted.
He added that the quality of play on the field is exemplary and cannot be understated or undervalued. “We would not partner with anything less and we are humbled to play a role in support of their continued development,” Mr Ali stated on social media.
The Price Club was among the first to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility when Covid-19 restrictions of team sports was lifted immediately pledging their support as the TTCB immediately kick-started their 2022 season.
Already completed are the Inter-Zone tournaments for the Under-19s, Under-17s and Under-15s, while the Under-13s are expected to be in action early next month.
These competitions, in addition to the North South Classics in each age group are being sponsored by The Price Club Supermarket and its owner has made no secret of his satisfaction with the way the TTCB has delivered on its mandate,