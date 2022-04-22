Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership Sunday League 50-overs eliminators bowl off today with six teams battling for places in three finals.

In the Premiership 1, Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road United will square off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 a.m. with the winners advancing to the final to face Queen’s Park Cricket Club I — who top the group stage of the competition with a perfect record, earning direct qualification to the title match.