Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

Dimitri Ramjattan

TOP HONOURS: Player of the Match and Best Bowler Dimitri Ramjattan, left, collects one of his two awards from Parasram Singh, third vice-president of the TTCB, following the North South Under-15 Classic last Saturday, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain.

—Photo courtesy TTCB

THE current crop of young cricketers involved in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competitions, having been sidelined for two years by Covid-19 regulations, have been commended for their performances.

Leading the way in extending kudos to the youth players was Shamshad Ali, owner of The Price Club Supermarket, a major sponsor of the TTCB development programme. He was present last Saturday when the first North/South Classic for Under-15 cricketers was staged at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

South defeated North on the Duckworth Lewis method when rain interrupted play with the winners posting 212 for nine in their 50 overs. Set a revised target of 164, with 73 needed in 11.2 overs, North fell short by seven runs.

In a Facebook post, Ali praised all those who are involved in providing the cricketers with the opportunities to realise their potential especially after the Covid-19 pandemic which hit team sports very hard.

“The calibre of discipline, sportsmanship and commitment displayed by each of these young men in every match is a testament to the nurturing and the support of their respective families, coaches and managers and the overall administrators of the TTCB,” the businessman noted.

He added that the quality of play on the field is exemplary and cannot be understated or undervalued. “We would not partner with anything less and we are humbled to play a role in support of their continued development,” Mr Ali stated on social media.

The Price Club was among the first to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility when Covid-19 restrictions of team sports was lifted immediately pledging their support as the TTCB immediately kick-started their 2022 season.

Already completed are the Inter-Zone tournaments for the Under-19s, Under-17s and Under-15s, while the Under-13s are expected to be in action early next month.

These competitions, in addition to the North South Classics in each age group are being sponsored by The Price Club Supermarket and its owner has made no secret of his satisfaction with the way the TTCB has delivered on its mandate,

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SWITCHING GEARS

SWITCHING GEARS

While he has seen improvement in the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team since taking over as head coach, Kenwyne Jones assessed that they will have to “step it up a couple of notches” as they head into the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship which is the final stage of qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership Sunday League 50-overs eliminators bowl off today with six teams battling for places in three finals.

In the Premiership 1, Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road United will square off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 a.m. with the winners advancing to the final to face Queen’s Park Cricket Club I — who top the group stage of the competition with a perfect record, earning direct qualification to the title match.

Flamingos top Hummingbirds to reach Under-19 Cup final

The Flamingos are into the final of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a close four-run victory over the Hummingbirds in their final round match at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday.

Set 192 for victory, the Hummingbirds appeared out of the game at 154 for nine. But a last-wicket partnership between Stepphan McPherson and Jacen Agard gave them hope and almost saw them home. Pacer Liam Mamchan eventually won the match for his team, getting the final wicket as the Hummingbirds were dismissed for 187 off 43 overs.

Powell cameo not enough as Hetmyer’s Royals go top

Rovman Powell’s daring cameo proved too little too late as Shimron Hetmyer’s Rajasthan Royals galloped to the top of the Indian Premier League standings with a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals, yesterday.

In a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals piled up 222 for two off their 20 overs behind Englishman Jos Butter’s astonishing 116 off 65 deliveries — his third hundred of the campaign — and then limited Capitals to 207 for eight.

Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

THE current crop of young cricketers involved in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competitions, having been sidelined for two years by Covid-19 regulations, have been commended for their performances.

Leading the way in extending kudos to the youth players was Shamshad Ali, owner of The Price Club Supermarket, a major sponsor of the TTCB development programme. He was present last Saturday when the first North/South Classic for Under-15 cricketers was staged at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Manchester City were crowned champions of the this year’s annual Jordan Trace/Viera Road Football Extravaganza when they topped the five-team, five-a-side small goal, tournament on Easter Monday.

Contested on the playground sandwiched between the two streets at Lendore Village in Chaguanas, the champions won three of their four round-robin matches, but needed their superior goal difference to clinch the title as Belto, who also won three matches, finished the tournament level on nine points.