Khaleel is ‘Nationals’ king

EIGHTEEN years after he did it for the first time as an 18-year-old, Khaleel Asgarali has captured the men’s singles title in the National Table Tennis Championships again.
The US-based player was at his best as he beat all three of his CAC (Central American and Caribbean Games) qualifying tournament teammates for gold on Sunday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
It turned out to be a dream day for the family as Asgarali’s father, Nazruddin, a former top player and Caribbean veterans’ (over-45) champion, took down former top-ten player Franklyn Seechan 11-8, 11-7. 9-11, 11-2 for this title.
After getting past Aaron Wilson and Derron Douglas in the previous two rounds, Khaleel, who was beaten by the eventual champ in the second round of CAC in June, dismissed Yuvraaj Dookram 11-7, 13-11, 15-13, 11-2 in the final.
The script could have unfolded differently had Dookram—who captured the title nine years ago and lost in the 2018 final—not failed to convert four game points in the second, and taken advantage the lead in the following game.
Khaleel, who represents Smalta Crusaders when he competes at home, had stunned top seed and defending champ Wilson 11-6, 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 in the quarter-finals, and then defeated US-based 19-year-old Douglas 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 in the semi-finals.
Reeza Burke, the player he beat for the title in 2005, came back after an absence of more than four years and made an immediate impact, despite being in his late 40s.
The five-time champ advanced all the way to the quarters before he went down 11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9 against 2019 runner-up Douglas.
Dookram, who reached the quarters last year in his first major tournament in over four years, defeated Arun Roopnarine 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the last eight, and then marched past surprise semi-finalist Alaric Humphreys 11-2, 11-4, 11-1, 4-11, 12-10.
When the knockout draw was made, the first-round match which caught everyone attention was the one between Humphreys older brother Curtis and Roopnarine, two former top players who have fallen in the rankings because of inactivity.
The latter, who was on the verge of beating Wilson in three straight games before eventually losing a heartbreaking final of the Silver Bowl Championships in his second major appearance in over three years in May, edged the two-time champ 11-7, 9-11, 19-17, 12-10.
Roopnarine, ranked No. 2 at the end of 2019, later beat another member of the Humphreys’ clan, national A2 champ Edwin (11-3, 11-3, 11-7) to reach the quarters.
Former Tobago Open champ Alaric (Humphreys) has not been a factor for quite a while, but he defeated Wayne Oudit (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5), N’kosi Rouse (13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5) and Luc O’Young to reach the semis.
O’Young had denied 1988 runner-up Nazruddin 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6 in the second round, and then whipped Abraham Francis 11-8, 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, before failing to reach the last four of a major for the third straight time since his return from a lengthy absence when he was thwarted 14-12, 5-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-2 by the southpaw.