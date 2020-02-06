Veteran Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan is making steady progress with his rehabilitation work following a shoulder injury and will be in action this weekend as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League Premiership One competition bowls off. Khan, who is now 35 years old, believes he still has a lot to offer the Red Force team and said he is hurting having to be on the sidelines.
Giving a run-down of the injury, Khan said: “It was a shoulder injury and I don’t want to say it was a major injury but the tendons have a bit of wear and tear on it and it is something that happens to bowlers.”
“I started to feel it about a year ago but not with my bowling so much but when I was throwing. Eventually it started to affect my bowling a little, so I tried to sort it out before it got worse and that is the process right now. I am trying to manage it and recovery has been going well and I am getting back where I want to be,” Khan explained.
Being on the sidelines has given the leg-spinner some time to think about his career and he insisted that his time is not up just yet.
“The injury has given me some things to consider in terms of my future in the game. I think it is nothing major and I don’t think it is something that can make me stop playing the game,” said Khan, who has taken 410 wickets in 102 first-class matches.
“I just have to monitor it and take care of it. It is a lot of recovery work and strength work. As long as I keep myself fit, I think I have a few more years in first-class cricket so I am looking forward to that. I still think I have a lot to offer to Red Force cricket as well, even helping out the youngsters coming up in the bowling aspect and in the batting as well. I think I have a part to play going forward,” Khan added.
In terms of his comeback, Khan is eyeing a return to the Red Force team for the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day season but before that, he will take the field for Central Sports on the domestic club circuit.
“I should be in action this weekend in club cricket, unfortunately it will not be with (Alescon) Comets. I have decided to leave them after 18 years (could be more). I am very disappointed about that but it happens and hopefully one day I can go back there and play,” Khan revealed.
Khan said he spent his entire domestic cricket career at Comets but had to make the move to a new club this season and he said the move had “a lot to do with the management”.
“I played my whole life for Comets and I was really comfortable and happy there but unfortunately it had to go this way...I will be playing with Central Sports this year and we will be playing against Comets in the first game so that will make it much harder,” Khan added.
He said he was advised that he could have been playing and while playing he could have been doing his rehab work.
“I guess the selectors didn’t want to rush and take any chances which is fair enough,” he said.
“I am very disappointed I could not be part of the Red Force team at this moment to try and help them. For the past ten years I have been the leading wicket-taker for them and it is sad not to be around and it’s disappointing I am not able to play but I guess that is part of the game and it is something I have to deal with and I don’t want to rush myself back into it and damage myself further,” he said.
“It happened for a reason and I will not push myself. Hopefully I will be back for the last five matches of the season and hopefully we can finish in the top two. We started the season pretty well but it was unfortunate we lost the last game but I think we have a good team and we will bounce back,” he added.