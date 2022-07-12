Khan hat-trick puts T&T on top

A hat-trick from Amelia Khan led the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women to a 20-run victory over the Windward Islands yesterday to set up a final round showdown against the USA today, for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship title.

Batting first at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, T&T posted a competitive 111 for six off their 20 overs before Khan’s hat-trick put the hosts in the driver’s seat. The right-arm medium pacer finished with four wickets for 17 runs from three overs as the Windwards, who were set a revised target for 89 off 15 overs, were dismissed for 68.

T&T struck in the second over of the chase with Djenaba Joseph trapping Crisa Smith lbw for one. Jannellia Glasgow then hit the medium pacer for a couple of boundaries in the same over as the score moved to 13 after two overs with rain starting to threaten proceedings.

The T&T spinners kept the scoring rate down for the rest of the six powerplay overs as the visitors reached 23 for two when the players were forced to leave the field due to rain.

Set a revised target of 89 off 15 overs, the Windwards resumed the chase with skipper Zaida James taking the attack to T&T, dispatching Kiara Ruben for four through the cover region before T&T struck back in the next over, James run out for 22 with the score on 43.

With the score on 51 for four after 11 overs, Khan stepped up, bowling Nesha Alexander for one before trapping Earnisha Fontaine lbw for a duck. She completed her hat-trick by bowling Abini St. Jean for no score as T&T took command of the match.

Khan returned in the penultimate over to bowl Shey-Ann Gaynes (6) to all but seal the result. Earlier, Shunelle Sawh set the foundation for T&T’s total, batting through most of the innings to top-score with 36 while skipper Shalini Samaroo contributed 24. But it was Kenika Cassar’s (18 no, 12 balls) last over cameo that took T&T to their winning total. T&T were 96 for six in the final over with left-arm spinner James set to bowl the final six balls.

The left-handed Cassar came down the wicket and struck the bowler to the long off boundary before slapping the next ball to the long on ropes. And she ended the innings with the only six of the game, over long off—her final over blitz proving crucial in the context of the game with rain eventually shortening the match.

T&T will face the USA at the same venue from 10 a.m. today with the title on the line. The USA defeated Guyana by ten wickets in yesterday’s other match, played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, while yesterday’s first game at Tarouba, between Barbados and Jamaica, was forced to abandon due to rain.

T&T and USA are level on 18 points but T&T lead the standings with a better net run rate of +2.895 compared to USA’s +2.574.

Summarised Scores:

At Diego Martin Sporting Complex

Guyana 47-5 (B Bhadriraju 2/15) vs USA (Revised Target: 53) 56-1 (9.1 overs) (D Dhingra 32 n.o.)

—USA won by 10 wickets

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Jamaica vs Barbados

­— Match abandoned

T&T 111-6 (20 overs) (Shunelle Sawh 36, Shalini Samaroo 24, Kenika Cassar 18 n.o.) vs Windward Islands 68 (revised target: 89 off 15 overs) (68 from 15 overs, Amelia Khan 4/17)

—T&T won by 20 runs

Today’s fixtures (@ BLCA)

T&T vs USA – 10 a.m.

Guyana vs Windward Islands – 2.30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LEARN FROM THE HURT

LEARN FROM THE HURT

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s team and head coach Kenwyne Jones are hurting after a heart-breaking 1-0 loss against Panama which ended their 2023 World Cup qualification journey on Monday.

But Jones said it was not the end of the line for his players, who will need to learn from the experience and come back stronger in future campaigns. He lamented a “moment of miscommunication or indecision” that allowed Panama to get the upper hand in Monday night’s contest in Monterrey, Mexico.

Millington in ‘Sagicor’ semis

SHAE MILLINGTON is two victories away from capturing his second 18 & under title in succession.

The No. 3 seed, who lifted the oldest age-group trophy in the RBC Junior Tournament two months ago, advanced to the semi-finals of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over fellow Tobagonian Luca De Noon, yesterday.

Khan hat-trick puts T&T on top

A hat-trick from Amelia Khan led the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women to a 20-run victory over the Windward Islands yesterday to set up a final round showdown against the USA today, for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship title.

Sprint Ambassador

Sprint Ambassador

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson is keen to give back.

The 2008 Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres gold medallist retired from track and field last year, and is now an athlete agent. He wants to use his expertise to help develop the sport here in Trinidad and Tobago.

Pooran bullish WI can snap ODI losing skid to ‘Tigers’

Despite losing their opening One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh, West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran is confident the men in maroon can still take the three-match series and end their losing streak against the Tigers in this format of the game.

Going through the gears

Going through the gears

winning bicycle races has always seemed to come naturally to Nicholas Paul. From his teenage years, he was turning heads as one for the future.

On the weekend in Cali, Colombia, that “future” began to look more and more like the present.