Khan hat-trick puts T&T on top

A hat-trick from Amelia Khan led the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women to a 20-run victory over the Windward Islands yesterday to set up a final round showdown against the USA today, for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship title.
Batting first at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, T&T posted a competitive 111 for six off their 20 overs before Khan’s hat-trick put the hosts in the driver’s seat. The right-arm medium pacer finished with four wickets for 17 runs from three overs as the Windwards, who were set a revised target for 89 off 15 overs, were dismissed for 68.
T&T struck in the second over of the chase with Djenaba Joseph trapping Crisa Smith lbw for one. Jannellia Glasgow then hit the medium pacer for a couple of boundaries in the same over as the score moved to 13 after two overs with rain starting to threaten proceedings.
The T&T spinners kept the scoring rate down for the rest of the six powerplay overs as the visitors reached 23 for two when the players were forced to leave the field due to rain.
Set a revised target of 89 off 15 overs, the Windwards resumed the chase with skipper Zaida James taking the attack to T&T, dispatching Kiara Ruben for four through the cover region before T&T struck back in the next over, James run out for 22 with the score on 43.
With the score on 51 for four after 11 overs, Khan stepped up, bowling Nesha Alexander for one before trapping Earnisha Fontaine lbw for a duck. She completed her hat-trick by bowling Abini St. Jean for no score as T&T took command of the match.
Khan returned in the penultimate over to bowl Shey-Ann Gaynes (6) to all but seal the result. Earlier, Shunelle Sawh set the foundation for T&T’s total, batting through most of the innings to top-score with 36 while skipper Shalini Samaroo contributed 24. But it was Kenika Cassar’s (18 no, 12 balls) last over cameo that took T&T to their winning total. T&T were 96 for six in the final over with left-arm spinner James set to bowl the final six balls.
The left-handed Cassar came down the wicket and struck the bowler to the long off boundary before slapping the next ball to the long on ropes. And she ended the innings with the only six of the game, over long off—her final over blitz proving crucial in the context of the game with rain eventually shortening the match.
T&T will face the USA at the same venue from 10 a.m. today with the title on the line. The USA defeated Guyana by ten wickets in yesterday’s other match, played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, while yesterday’s first game at Tarouba, between Barbados and Jamaica, was forced to abandon due to rain.
T&T and USA are level on 18 points but T&T lead the standings with a better net run rate of +2.895 compared to USA’s +2.574.
Summarised Scores:
At Diego Martin Sporting Complex
Guyana 47-5 (B Bhadriraju 2/15) vs USA (Revised Target: 53) 56-1 (9.1 overs) (D Dhingra 32 n.o.)
—USA won by 10 wickets
At Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Jamaica vs Barbados
— Match abandoned
T&T 111-6 (20 overs) (Shunelle Sawh 36, Shalini Samaroo 24, Kenika Cassar 18 n.o.) vs Windward Islands 68 (revised target: 89 off 15 overs) (68 from 15 overs, Amelia Khan 4/17)
—T&T won by 20 runs
Today’s fixtures (@ BLCA)
T&T vs USA – 10 a.m.
Guyana vs Windward Islands – 2.30 p.m.