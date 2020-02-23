Khan hopes to spark turnaround

The returning Imran Khan is not writing off a Trinidad and Tobago resurgence in the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day competition and is hoping to play a key role in helping the Yannick Ottley led team return to the top half of the table before the end of the campaign.
The Red Force were on top of the table at one stage in the first half of the season, however losses against defending champions Guyana Jaguars and current leaders Barbados Pride saw them slip to fifth, ahead of only their next round opponents the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
Five changes to the Red Force squad followed the most recent defeat against the Bajans and Khan is one of the players rejoining the team after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Also returning to the line-up is fast-bowler Anderson Phillip, who has recovered from a groin injury. Isaiah Rajah, Cephas Cooper and Khary Pierre have also been included in the side at the expense of Denesh Ramdin, Yannic Cariah, Keagan Simmons, Daniel St Clair and Kissoondath Magram.
“I think it was very disappointing that T&T are fifth on the table after five rounds,” said Khan.
“After the start they got, I thought this could be a season we could looking forward to finishing in the top two or three but I think we faltered in the last couple of games. We have five games left and we still have a lot to play for and hopefully we can rebound and finish in the top three. It will be very difficult but I think we have the quality of guys with passion to do that,” he added.
Khan is also hoping to play a part in helping the team rebound as they travel to St Kitts to face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the sixth round of the competition, starting Thursday.
“My goals for half of the season is just to try to get wickets and be consistent as possible and score as many runs as I can to help the team.,” Khan explained.
“Being a senior player in the team I know a lot will be expected of me and I hope I can come forward and show up in the next five games. I am looking forward to it and hopefully I can hit the ground running and return with success and hopefully I can help T&T finish in the top three as well,” the leg-spinner added.
Speaking about his recovery, Khan said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the Almighty for everything. Yes, it was very frustrating for me not to be part of the start of the season and to miss first-class cricket for the first time in ten years was difficult for me but injuries do happen and it is part of the game and I have to learn how to deal with it.
“I am feeling good. I did a lot of therapy, strength work and physical work and it is getting better and better every day so I am really happy that my injury is coming a long and I must say thanks to the physios at Trinidad Sports Medic, I think they really helped a lot and I am really thankful for that,” he continued.
“It wasn’t a serious injury but there were steps that needed to be taken to prevent it from getting worse and I think I did the right thing not rushing back. The time off really helped a lot,” the 35-year-old Khan added.
Before being recalled to the Red Force team, Khan played two matches in the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) domestic club competition, scoring a century and grabbing two seven-wicket hauls.
He noted that he felt like he had a point to prove and is happy to return to the Red Force team with some form.
“I am really happy to have recovered fully and I am hoping it all goes well,” he said.
“It is pleasing to return to the team. I have really put in the work on and off the field so I am really happy with where I am at and I am looking forward to the next game,” Khan continued.
“Club cricket has been going well batting and bowling. I did a lot of training before both games both mentally and physically and I think I was ready and I think I had a point to prove as well that I am ready to return to the Red Force team. Being a senior national cricketer you also have to be able to dominate in club cricket as well so I am really happy and pleased with my performances so far,” he added.
The Red Force leave for St Kitts tomorrow.
RED FORCE SQUAD:
Yannick Ottley (Captain), Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Anderson Phillip, Terrance Hinds, Cephas Cooper, Khary Pierre. Mervyn Dillon (Coach), David Furlonge (Manager).