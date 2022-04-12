Khan siblings in ‘RBC’ finals

Jaylon Chapman

CONCENTRATED: Jaylon Chapman, seen here lining up a forehand in his victory on Monday, was beaten in the 18 & under

quarter-finals of the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament by Christopher Roberts yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

BOTH Khan siblings advanced to singles finals, but only one member of the Campbell-Smith clan was able to do so in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Christopher Khan edged Alex Sharma 4-5 (5/7), 4-1, 10/3 in the 12 and under category to set up a meeting with Nirav Dougdeen for the title.

The son of former national junior champion Roshni Naraynsingh, was not expected to get past Josiah Hills in the other semi-final but the title favourite was not fully fit and threw in the towel after dropping the first set 4-0.

Khan’s sister Madison scored a 4-1, 4-1 victory over Cyra Ramcharan, but Abba Campbell-Smith was even more impressive in the other semi-final in the girls’ equivalent category, as Annaleise Orr failed to trouble the scorer.

Campbell-Smith’s sister Em-Miryam fought gallantly in the first set before going down to Brianna Harricharan 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the 14 and under division.

After losing to Gabriella Prince in singles final in the last two junior tournaments, Zahra Shamsi did not have to pick up a racquet in the other semi as her nemesis had to catch a flight and defaulted.

Zachery Byng reached the 16 and under final and his brother Sebastien moved into the 18 and under semis.

But only one of the Chapman brothers is still alive after yesterday’s play.

Jordell took out Daniel Rahaman 6-2, 6-4 to set up an all-Tobago 14 and under final with B’Jorn Hall, who whipped Aaron Subero 6-1, 6-1 in the other semi.

Jaylon was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Christopher Roberts, who was joined in today’s 18 and under semis by fellow Tobagonian Shae Millington as well as Jamaal Alexis and Sebastien.

Sebastien beat Jace Quashie 6-2, 6-4, while top-seed Alexis marched past Nicholas Ready 6-0, 6-3 and No. 2 seed Tim Pasea was upset 6-2, 6-4 by Millington.

The top two seeds were sent packing in the 16 and under semis.

Zachery edged top seed Luca De Noon 6-3, 2-6, 10/3, while last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa rolled over Beckham Sylvester 6-3, 6-1.

Today is the penultimate day of the tournament and first serve is 9 a.m.

Jordane Dookie moves into ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the quarter-finals when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament served off yesterday in Guadeloupe.

After losing a three-hour war in the first round of her first tournament in the 18 and under division at this level last week in Dominican Republic, the Trinidad and Tobago player spent about the same time on court to edge Maelys Thiery James of France 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).

T&T SCRAPE THROUGH

If you want to know who saved Trinidad and Tobago’s Women’s World Cup 2023 hopes, ask defender Lauren Hutchinson. She turned what looked like a Dwight Yorke Stadium disaster into a Carnival celebration in the final minute of regulation time at the Bacolet venue, rescuing a 2-2 draw and a Group F win over Guyana.

Djokovic loses in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday.

Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback as he tries to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Batchu steers Masqueraders into U-19 final

Batchu steers Masqueraders into U-19 final

Opening batter Verran Batchu played an anchor role for the Masqueraders yesterday, scoring an unbeaten 91 as they whipped Flamingos by seven wickets to book their place in the final of the of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup.

Yesterday’s win was the second for the Masqueraders after they opened the tournament with a 93-run win over the Flamingos last Friday.

Champs Chelsea, Bayern out

Champs Chelsea, Bayern out

Chelsea’s title defence in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid yesterday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team’s comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouses back into the semi-finals.

Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead, then got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinícius Júnior six minutes into extra time.