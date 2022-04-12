Khan siblings in ‘RBC’ finals

BOTH Khan siblings advanced to singles finals, but only one member of the Campbell-Smith clan was able to do so in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Christopher Khan edged Alex Sharma 4-5 (5/7), 4-1, 10/3 in the 12 and under category to set up a meeting with Nirav Dougdeen for the title.
The son of former national junior champion Roshni Naraynsingh, was not expected to get past Josiah Hills in the other semi-final but the title favourite was not fully fit and threw in the towel after dropping the first set 4-0.
Khan’s sister Madison scored a 4-1, 4-1 victory over Cyra Ramcharan, but Abba Campbell-Smith was even more impressive in the other semi-final in the girls’ equivalent category, as Annaleise Orr failed to trouble the scorer.
Campbell-Smith’s sister Em-Miryam fought gallantly in the first set before going down to Brianna Harricharan 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the 14 and under division.
After losing to Gabriella Prince in singles final in the last two junior tournaments, Zahra Shamsi did not have to pick up a racquet in the other semi as her nemesis had to catch a flight and defaulted.
Zachery Byng reached the 16 and under final and his brother Sebastien moved into the 18 and under semis.
But only one of the Chapman brothers is still alive after yesterday’s play.
Jordell took out Daniel Rahaman 6-2, 6-4 to set up an all-Tobago 14 and under final with B’Jorn Hall, who whipped Aaron Subero 6-1, 6-1 in the other semi.
Jaylon was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Christopher Roberts, who was joined in today’s 18 and under semis by fellow Tobagonian Shae Millington as well as Jamaal Alexis and Sebastien.
Sebastien beat Jace Quashie 6-2, 6-4, while top-seed Alexis marched past Nicholas Ready 6-0, 6-3 and No. 2 seed Tim Pasea was upset 6-2, 6-4 by Millington.
The top two seeds were sent packing in the 16 and under semis.
Zachery edged top seed Luca De Noon 6-3, 2-6, 10/3, while last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa rolled over Beckham Sylvester 6-3, 6-1.
Today is the penultimate day of the tournament and first serve is 9 a.m.