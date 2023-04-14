Christopher Khan

PROUD: Christopher Khan poses with his singles trophy.

CHRISTOPHER KHAN turned in

another impressive performance to capture the 12 & under title in the

Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Trinity Cup, Thursday, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After sending top-seed and overwhelming title favourite Josiah Hills packing the day before in the

semi-finals, Khan took down Oliver Harrigan—age-group runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships last week—6-3, 6-1 for the gold medal.

However, Khan did not get a shot at a second title as he and “Catch” singles champion Jack Brown were forced to default the doubles final to “Catch” 14 & under champ Hills and 2021 national 10 & under champ Jaysean Wells.

Cherdine Sylvester did manage to secure a double crown at the four-day tournament. She was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Cyra Ramcharan in the singles final, and combined with Karissa Mohammed to win both matches in a straight round-robin doubles event.

Ramcharan’s sister, Suri, and

Justin Duncan collected the consolation

trophies.

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip will be using the upcoming three-team Headley Weekes red-ball series to bolster his chances of regaining his place in the West Indies side for the upcoming home series against India in July and August.

Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring.

And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy.

G14 league kicks off

The G14 League (Girls Under-14), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, will commence today at the UWI SPEC Field, St Augustine from 10:00 am.

All teams in Trinidad will play at UWI, while the Tobago Group will begin tomorrow.

Second ITF silver for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE had to settle for a silver medal in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the 18 & under doubles event by Nina Costalas and Trinetya Vijayakumar of the United States.