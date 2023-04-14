CHRISTOPHER KHAN turned in
another impressive performance to capture the 12 & under title in the
Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Trinity Cup, Thursday, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After sending top-seed and overwhelming title favourite Josiah Hills packing the day before in the
semi-finals, Khan took down Oliver Harrigan—age-group runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships last week—6-3, 6-1 for the gold medal.
However, Khan did not get a shot at a second title as he and “Catch” singles champion Jack Brown were forced to default the doubles final to “Catch” 14 & under champ Hills and 2021 national 10 & under champ Jaysean Wells.
Cherdine Sylvester did manage to secure a double crown at the four-day tournament. She was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Cyra Ramcharan in the singles final, and combined with Karissa Mohammed to win both matches in a straight round-robin doubles event.
Ramcharan’s sister, Suri, and
Justin Duncan collected the consolation
trophies.