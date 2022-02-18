Khan: We mustn’t become complacent

With the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force starting the West Indies Championship with back-to-back victories, skipper captain Imran Khan is urging his players not to get too relaxed in the time off before the next three rounds of the competition.
While the fixtures for the remaining three matches are yet to be finalised, the players will have a local T10 competition as well as club cricket to look forward to and Khan wants them to maintain their high standards and set an example for the local players to follow.
The veteran leg-spinner played led T&T to a three-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions in the first game of the season before playing a key role with the ball in their innings and 43 run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Thursday. The Volcanoes clash was also Khan’s 100 first-class game for T&T.
Speaking to the media following Thursday’s win, Khan said: “It is not a time to relax now. I know it has a T10 competition and club cricket starts but it is about keeping the team together as well for a couple of days in between to do some training and stay together to keep the chemistry going.”
He continued: “At the same time, you want the guys to go out and perform in these tournaments and even in club cricket before the next round of regional cricket. Don’t just relax and drop your standards. Maintain your high standards and set an example for the younger guys as well going forward.”
Speaking about his performance in his 100th game for T&T, Khan said while he had a bit of an injury, he was determined to finish the game and be there for the team. “First and foremost, we wanted to win the game, it would been nice to get five (wickets) but taking four wickets in the second innings, I am really happy with my performance.
“I was also a bit injured so I took some pain killers and I wanted to be there with my team so it meant a lot to be being able to finish the game and play a part in the victory,” he added.
About his injury, which he sustained while taking a run in the Red Force first innings on the first day of the match against the Volcanoes on Tuesday, Khan said: “Slight hamstring injury. This week I will find out how serious it is but I am hoping to be better in a couple of weeks so I should be okay (for the rest of the season).”