Khan XI emerge victorious in final trial match

After a poor batting display by one team in the final Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match, head coach David Furlonge said he will be spending the next couple of weeks working with the batters to ensure they are up to scratch ahead of the return of regional first-class cricket in February.
The Imran Khan XI emerged victorious over the Khary Pierre XI on the penultimate day of the T&T Red Force four-day practice match at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.
Khan’s team won by 280 runs after the T&T batters struggled for runs. Pierre’s team, who were dismissed for 137 in their first innings, made 81 the second time around.
Two batters were unable to return to the field with Jyd Goolie retiring hurt, having faced just two balls and being struck on the instep by Shannon Gabriel, and Kerwyn Sirju, who was unable to bat due to a groin injury. Both players will be assessed over the next few days.
Khan’s team did better with the bat, scoring 302 after batting first and then 197 in their second innings. Furlonge said based on what he saw in the final trial, they will be focusing their attention on the batting in the next few weeks.
He also indicated that they will be practicing in the middle and that the training group will be trimmed so as to focus on those players who they are looking at for the first set of matches of the first-class season. “We have to concentrate on the players going to tournament and on the batting in particular,” the coach noted.
Summarised Scores:
Khan XI 301 (Keagan Simmons 68, Imran Khan 66, Crystian Thurton 40; Kerwyn Sirju 3/45, Jason Mohammed 2/27, Yannic Cariah 2/54, Uthman Muhammad 2/17) & 197 (Kirstan Kallicharan 48; Jason Mohammed 4/16) vs Pierre XI 137 (Daniel Williams 38; Bryan Charles 6/45) & 81 (Yannic Cariah 25; Imran Khan 2/13)—Result: Khan XI won by 280 runs.