Khan XI emerge victorious in final trial match

After a poor batting display by one team in the final Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match, head coach David Furlonge said he will be spending the next couple of weeks working with the batters to ensure they are up to scratch ahead of the return of regional first-class cricket in February.

The Imran Khan XI emerged victorious over the Khary Pierre XI on the penultimate day of the T&T Red Force four-day practice match at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.

Khan’s team won by 280 runs after the T&T batters struggled for runs. Pierre’s team, who were dismissed for 137 in their first innings, made 81 the second time around.

Two batters were unable to return to the field with Jyd Goolie retiring hurt, having faced just two balls and being struck on the instep by Shannon Gabriel, and Kerwyn Sirju, who was unable to bat due to a groin injury. Both players will be assessed over the next few days.

Khan’s team did better with the bat, scoring 302 after batting first and then 197 in their second innings. Furlonge said based on what he saw in the final trial, they will be focusing their attention on the batting in the next few weeks.

He also indicated that they will be practicing in the middle and that the training group will be trimmed so as to focus on those players who they are looking at for the first set of matches of the first-class season. “We have to concentrate on the players going to tournament and on the batting in particular,” the coach noted.

Summarised Scores:

Khan XI 301 (Keagan Simmons 68, Imran Khan 66, Crystian Thurton 40; Kerwyn Sirju 3/45, Jason Mohammed 2/27, Yannic Cariah 2/54, Uthman Muhammad 2/17) & 197 (Kirstan Kallicharan 48; Jason Mohammed 4/16) vs Pierre XI 137 (Daniel Williams 38; Bryan Charles 6/45) & 81 (Yannic Cariah 25; Imran Khan 2/13)—Result: Khan XI won by 280 runs.

Captain Ackeem Auguste struck a half-century but West Indies Under-19s remained haunted by their batting woes, and slumped to a six-wicket defeat to Australia Under-19s in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, yesterday.

Khan XI emerge victorious in final trial match

South Africa secure series win over India

Keegan Petersen scored a superb 82 as South Africa completed a seven-wicket victory in the third Test and a 2-1 series win over world No 1 India on a spiteful Newlands pitch, yesterday.

South Africa chased down their victory target of 212, just the fourth time in 133 years that a team has scored more than 200 in Cape Town to win. The latest success follows on from their epic seven-wicket victory in Johannesburg in the second Test when they needed 240 in the fourth innings.

Liyanage, Wellalage power Sri Lanka to opening win

Sri Lanka Under-19s brushed aside Scotland Under-19s by 40 runs to impressively launch their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign yesterday.

Left-hander Sakuna Liyanage struck a run-a-ball 85 to fire the Sri Lankans up to 218 all out in the 46th over, while Raveen de Silva supported with 30. Together they added 77 for seventh wicket to dig their side out of a hole at 99 for six in the 23rd over.

Govt, TTOC liaising with Lendore’s family

Govt, TTOC liaising with Lendore’s family

Arrangements are being made for the return of the body of T&T Olympian Deon Lendore back home to Trinidad, though a timeframe has yet to be confirmed.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for Lendore’s family, who also revealed that a memorial service for the athlete is being planned to take place in Texas where the 400m runner competed for Texas A&M University track and field team. Lendore died in a car accident in Texas, USA, on Monday night.

Correia defends Brechin Castle title

ZICO CORREIA will defend his title when the Brechin Castle Open 2022 tees off today at the Couva venue.

The annual three-day event, usually the first on the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) calendar, will also see Jada Charles defending her Ladies title.