DILLON KHELAWAN was in tremendous form when horse racing continued last Monday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After being successful twice when there was last action at the centralised venue on Indian Arrival Day (May 30), the 2012 champion apprentice booted home four of the seven winners on the Labour Day holiday card.
Khelawan opened the day’s proceedings with Davindra and brought down the curtain on the rainy day with triumph aboard the horse he rode to victory in the Indian Arrival Day opener, Finishing Touch.
This ZK Racing Stables-owned gelding, who placed sixth in the Trinidad Derby Stakes in December, prevailed by two-and-three-quarter lengths in the 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses.
Davindra, also sent off as a 6/5 favourite after finishing ten lengths adrift of Finishing Touch in second three weeks earlier, came storming down the homestretch en route to victory by five-and-a-half lengths in the event for native-bred three-year-old maidens over the same trip for owner Crystal Balladin.
Then after sitting out the second race, Khelawan returned to complete the first of his two back-to-back triumphs when he guided Leonardo Angel to victory by three-and-a-quarter lengths in the 1,200-metre contest for 70-55 rated horses.
The six-year-old, owned by Anhurud Persad and trained by Terrance Thomas, had not finished in the top two in any of his eight previous starts this season and was the fourth fancy in the five-horse field at odds of 5/1.
Soca Symphony, who placed fourth in the Derby six months earlier, was beaten as the odds-on favourite for the third time in her last four starts, and Derby third Patta Patta was also very disappointing as she ended up one spot back in fourth.
Just before he aptly put the finishing touch on the afternoon’s activities, Khelawan guided Affirmative to victory in the day’s feature, the Fernandes Black Label Rum President’s Cup, for eight-time champion owner Shivam Maharaj.
Derby winner Stroke Of Luck, who just touched off the country’s top-ranked horse in the battle for favouritism, placed second in the open Grade III 1,900-metre contest at odds of 6/5.
Ramesh Ramroop, who is handling Affirmative as Krishna Sahadeo serves a three-month suspension, was as the day’s joint leading trainer as he also saddled Schwarzenegger.
This four-year-old, owned by The Stranger and ridden by champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh, turned in by far the best performance of his 20-start career when he sauntered home by 5 ¾ lengths as the 9/2 fourth fancy in the second event – the 1,200-metre contest for 40-25 rated horses.
Ramroop shared training honour with Alexis, who opened the 11th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season with Davindra and closed it with Finishing Touch.
Racing continues in Arima next week Saturday.