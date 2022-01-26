DILLON KHELAWAN was in tremendous form last Saturday during the second round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The 2013 champion apprentice booted home three winners from his five mounts during the eight-race card.
After sitting out the opener, Khelawan scored back-to-back victories for owner Errol Stables and trainer Glenn Mendez.
Marvel Vigor cruised home by 5 1/4 lengths in the second event, the 1,100-metre modified benchmark handicap for 45-30 rated horses, as the 6/5 favourite. The colt is yet to find winners’ enclosure on the main track, but has won both outings on grass with consummate ease.
Marvel Vigor produced the widest margin of victory of last season on the very last day when he outclassed a bunch of West Indian-bred three-year-old maidens by 19 1/4 lengths on a very soft turf course over 1,500 metres on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card.
Right after Saturday’s triumph, Khelawan guided Signal Note to victory in the day’s second feature, the 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap for 80-60 rated horses. The 3/1 second fancy finished 2 3/4 lengths ahead of News Flash, while Desert Dancer ended up another 3 3/4lengths adrift as he just caught a very disappointing 9/5 favourite Super Bird inside the last 50 metres.
The Sian’s Gold Sprint runner-up had beaten Signal Note by 5 1/2 lengths at almost level weights in their last meeting on dirt in the Stewards Cup at the end of November, but ended up 7 1/4 lengths behind in fourth this time in receipt of five kilos. The Errol Stables—a combination of Andre and Nigel Baptiste—are not only the owners of Marvel Vigor and Signal Note, they also bred both horses.
The siblings also owned the sire of the duo, Signal Alert, who was one of the leading sprint horses of the last decade. This American-bred horse, who won the Stewards Cup in 2011 and placed second in the next two editions of the Sprint Championship of the South Caribbean, was also the sire of last year’s Guineas winner Just Exhale.
Incidentally, this colt, who went on to finish second in the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the end of the season, was beaten into fourth as the 5/2 favourite as Coup E’Etat won Saturday’s feature, the Mid Summer Classic. And two races later in the curtain event, Khelawan completed his triple when he pushed out Smooth Sailing to overhaul 9/5 favourite Manos Ariba inside the final 50 metres of the 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap for 40-25 rated horses.
The 2/1 second fancy, who placed third behind Bella Riva and Triple Crown hero Wise Guy in the 2019 Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic, is owned by ZK Racing Stables and trained by Lester Alexis.
Multiple champion trainer Mendez, Errol Stables and Khelawan led the way among the trainers, owners and riders, respectively, for the day.
Racing continues in Arima next week Saturday.