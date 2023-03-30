Khellawan knocked out in Guyana

PRIYANKA KHELLAWAN was not among the nine Trinidad and Tobago players who qualified for the main draws of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.
The former two-time Under-13 champion, who led eventual silver-medallist Shary Munoz by two games to one before going down in the round of 16 in the open Caribbean Championship last week, was drawn in the toughest group and lost in three straight games to the same player from the Dominican Republic and a Cuban in the Under-19 event.
Imani Edwards-Taylor, who failed to make the main draw last week, won both times to top Group Three, but Mikah Stroude and Yzabelle Morris lost both their matches in three straight in their respective groups.
The T&T list of qualifiers included all four members of the team which had secured the silver medal in the boys’ team event the day before.
Malik Gopaul, who won all five matches in that competition, beat Jamaican Logan Royes 11-5, 11-4, 11-3, but ended up second in Group Three after being edged 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-2 by Alexander Perez of the Dominican Republic.
Gabriel John stunned Dariel Del Rosario of the Dominican Republic 15-15, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9 and beat a Guyanese player in four games to win Group Two.
Josiah Joseph won his three matches to top Group 6, while Sekel McIntosh won two of three to finish runner-up in Group Seven.
Chloe Fraser, who played alongside Khellawan and Edwards-Taylor in the open championship last week, won all three matches in three straight games in Group B to be this country’s only qualifier in the girls’ equivalent event.
Jordan Thong, who has also spent the last nine months training in France, and Lyllana Boodhan both lost two of their three to end up third in the respective groups.
And Jinai Samuel trailed Group Two when she lost all three in three straight.
In the boys’ Under-19 event, Nicholas Lee won both times to finish at the top of Group Six, while Ameer Mohammed and Jamalli Mauge were second in their respective groups by winning two of three.
Nicholas O’Young failed to qualify for when he lost two of three to end up third in Group Four.
The boys’ Under-19 outfit had picked up a bronze medal, but the other three teams finished behind Dominican Republic, with silver.
The tournament will conclude today with the singles and doubles finals.