Kicker: Luca joins T&T squad in Florida

LUCA SHAMSI has joined the Trinidad and Tobago contingent in Florida, USA, and began playing in the 16 & under division of a tournament in the Casely International Championship series, yesterday.
The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is flying the red, white and black solo in the two-day competition after five of his compatriots were involved in another one on Friday and Saturday. None of the five were actually able to win a match in the main draw on Friday.
Gabrielle Prince got a “walkover” to move into the 12 & under quarterfinals, but she was then beaten 6-2, 6-1 by an American player. Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith got a bye into the last eight and then went down 6-3, 6-0 to eventual champion Abril Cardenas of Mexico. And her sister Abba lost 6-1, 6-1 to another Mexican, Michelle Cantu Sada, in the first round. Three of the four Campbell Smith’s played in the tournament and Yeshowah, the only male in the quartet, suffered a heart-breaking 6-2, 2-6, 11/9 defeat at the hands of Brazilian Enzo Mazzaro in the 14 & under first round.
After taking just one game from his American opponent, Prince’s brother Malcolm came back the day after to edge a Brazilian 4-2, 2-4, 10/8 for a place in the “back draw” quarters. He then went down 4-1, 4-0, while Yeshowah also only troubled the scorer once following a first-round bye.
Em-Miryam attempted to avenge her little sister’s (Abba) defeat in the “back draw”, but was beaten 4-2, 4-1 by Cantu Sada. Abba lost the other semi 2-4, 4-1, 10/1 to eventual champ Guliana Ramazzini of Argentina.
The qualifying draws for the Orange Bowl Championships were scheduled to serve off yesterday with T&T being represented by Gabriella and Em-Miryam in the 12 & under division and Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa in the 14 & under category, with Yeshowah as in this an age-group alternate.
Orange Bowl is one of the biggest junior competitions in the world after the four junior Grand Slam events — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and United States Open. Dookie earned a bronze medal and then reached the quarter-finals in her two “Casely” outings last week, while Dalla Costa also played in both events and reached the semis of the first.
All four Campbell-Smith siblings, including seven-year-old Rukha, played in the “Little Mo” International last week, and Abba went on to lift the “back draw” 10 & under trophy. Abba, Gabriella, Dookie, Dalla Costa and Shamsi captured double crowns at home in the recent Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament.