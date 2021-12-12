Kicker: Luca joins T&T squad in Florida

Kale Dalla Costa

T&T PRIDE: Kale Dalla Costa and Jordane Dookie unfurl the T&T national flag while posing with the tournament mascot before the start of the qualifying draws for the Orange Bowl Championships yesterday, in Florida, USA.

LUCA SHAMSI has joined the Trinidad and Tobago contingent in Florida, USA, and began playing in the 16 & under division of a tournament in the Casely International Championship series, yesterday.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is flying the red, white and black solo in the two-day competition after five of his compatriots were involved in another one on Friday and Saturday. None of the five were actually able to win a match in the main draw on Friday.

Gabrielle Prince got a “walkover” to move into the 12 & under quarterfinals, but she was then beaten 6-2, 6-1 by an American player. Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith got a bye into the last eight and then went down 6-3, 6-0 to eventual champion Abril Cardenas of Mexico. And her sister Abba lost 6-1, 6-1 to another Mexican, Michelle Cantu Sada, in the first round. Three of the four Campbell Smith’s played in the tournament and Yeshowah, the only male in the quartet, suffered a heart-breaking 6-2, 2-6, 11/9 defeat at the hands of Brazilian Enzo Mazzaro in the 14 & under first round.

After taking just one game from his American opponent, Prince’s brother Malcolm came back the day after to edge a Brazilian 4-2, 2-4, 10/8 for a place in the “back draw” quarters. He then went down 4-1, 4-0, while Yeshowah also only troubled the scorer once following a first-round bye.

Em-Miryam attempted to avenge her little sister’s (Abba) defeat in the “back draw”, but was beaten 4-2, 4-1 by Cantu Sada. Abba lost the other semi 2-4, 4-1, 10/1 to eventual champ Guliana Ramazzini of Argentina.

The qualifying draws for the Orange Bowl Championships were scheduled to serve off yesterday with T&T being represented by Gabriella and Em-Miryam in the 12 & under division and Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa in the 14 & under category, with Yeshowah as in this an age-group alternate.

Orange Bowl is one of the biggest junior competitions in the world after the four junior Grand Slam events — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and United States Open. Dookie earned a bronze medal and then reached the quarter-finals in her two “Casely” outings last week, while Dalla Costa also played in both events and reached the semis of the first.

All four Campbell-Smith siblings, including seven-year-old Rukha, played in the “Little Mo” International last week, and Abba went on to lift the “back draw” 10 & under trophy. Abba, Gabriella, Dookie, Dalla Costa and Shamsi captured double crowns at home in the recent Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament.

