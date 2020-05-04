Keston Bledman is doing his part to ensure his Simplex Athletic Club teammates are not in want during this period of COVID-19 uncertainty.
Bledman has sponsored groceries for members of the club. And since he is abroad at his Florida, USA training base, the Claxton Bay sprinter entrusted last Thursday’s distribution of hampers to Simplex head coach Gunness Persad.
“I reached out to Persad first,” Bledman told the Express, “because usually when I go to Trinidad for Nationals in June I would give gears to some of the outstanding athletes in my local club, Simplex. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be able to take place because of the pandemic so I decided to help in a different way this year.”
Bledman is the second Simplex athlete to meet the needs of teammates in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“When I reached out to Persad, he informed me that Machel Cedenio had a similar initiative, so I decided to switch to families within my community of Union Village, Claxton Bay. However, Persad said that after checking in on more athletes, they too were in need, so I decided to also commit to providing hampers to the athletes of Simplex which include athletes from Claxton Bay and environs.
“I am happy,” the 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres gold medallist continued, “that I can assist my fellow teammates because it is only right to help others.”
In 2017, Bledman got married to former national athlete Afiya Walker. They have two daughters.
“My wife and kids are in Florida with me, and I am so grateful and happy to have them with me especially in such an uncertain time. My wife mentioned to me that ready-made hampers were being offered by the various supermarkets in Trinidad, and this opened up the discussion for us to help.”
The beneficiaries of Bledman’s generosity were very grateful.
“Everything went smoothly,” Persad told the Express. “The athletes and the people from Claxton Bay who got hampers all expressed their thanks. Keston is always willing to help. Every time he comes back home, he’s always bringing gears or something for the athletes.”
Another Simplex sprinter partnered with Bledman.
“I will like to give special mention and thanks to Moriba Morain who has joined me in this initiative, providing hampers to the athletes. Also Persad, for coordinating the initiative and distributing the hampers while I am not in the country. To my fellow teammates,” Bledman ended, “I would like to say, stay strong.”