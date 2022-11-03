KING CARTER

Dylan Carter_____use

FLASHBACK, AUGUST 8 2019: T&T's Dylan Carter competes in the men's 100m backstroke at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Today, Carter will compete in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events, at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, Canada. --Photo: AP

TTO swim ace Dylan Carter splashed to his seventh gold medal of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup short course series, set a new national record and earned a US$10,000 pay cheque in the process last evening.

On the first night of finals in the last leg of the series in Indianapolis, USA, Carter led at the half-way mark of the 50-metres freestyle, flipping in a quick 10.05 seconds, then storming home in 10 .67 seconds over the second half of the race for a final 20.72 clocking.

Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers made a race of it but could not reel in Carter, the “Soca Sprinter,” so named by his coach Dexter Browne.

Chalmers had to settle for second in 20.83. Carter also out-sprinted USA Olympian Justin Ress (21.23) who earned the bronze.

For his effort, Carter was awarded the US$10.000 cheque for winning the 50m freestyle at all three stops of the series.

In a post-race interview at the Indiana University Natatorium, Carter said he felt Chalmers on his right shoulder but knew, “I just had to get my hand in the wall!”

His 20.72 improved on his national mark of 20.77 that he set at the first stop in Berlin, Germany, two weeks ago.

Asked if he felt any pressure to win his third consecutive sprint freestyle race, the TTO sprinter said:” Nah! Ice in the veins!”.

Earlier, in the morning prelims, Carter got the top seeding after winning heat six comfortably in 21.03 seconds. The USA’s Ress was second fastest in 21.35 after winning heat seven, while Chalmers earned his lane three final spot with a 21.41-second effort in winning heat eight.

Carter’s compatriot Aqeel Joseph was 32nd overall in a time of 22.84.

Today, both TTO swimmers will compete in the 50m backstroke.

Joseph will line up in heat one from 9.49 a.m., while Carter swims in the sixth and final heat from 9.59 a.m.

Both T&T swimmers will also line up in the 100m freestyle, with Joseph going in the first heat from 11.18 a.m., while Carter faces the starter in heat nine from 11.35 a.m.

On Sunday, Carter will also swim the 50m butterfly.

In addition to winning triple gold, Carter who has earned himself US$28,000 in prize money to date, is also in contention for the overall men’s top prize of US$100,000 which will go to the swimmer with the most ranking points at the end of the three stops.

At the start of this leg, Carter was leading with 114.5 points in a tie with American Nic Fink (114.5)

At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home US$100,000 while the second-placed finisher will take home US$70,000, and third US$30,000.

Swimmers finishing in positions fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth will get US$15,000, US$14,000, US$12,000, US$11,000 and US$10,000 respectively in prize monies for their top eight finish as part of the overall prize purse of US$1,200,000.

At each meet, the top 20 men and women athletes will share USD $224,000 prize money ($112,000 per gender)

