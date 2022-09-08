‘King’ Charles reigns

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”