‘King’ Charles reigns

LED FROM THE FRONT: Johnson Charles of St Lucia Kings during his top-score knock of 62 against the Jamaica Tallawahs in match nine of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, late Wednesday night. —Photo: Randy Brooks-CPL

Johnson Charles’ 28th Twenty20 fifty helped St Lucia Kings break their losing skid in the men’s Caribbean Premier League, last year’s losing finalists edging the previously unbeaten Jamaica Tallawahs by two wickets late Wednesday night.

In pursuit of 165 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Kings overhauled their target with a ball to spare, in a finish made unnecessarily anxious by nervy batting at the back end.

Charles top-scored with 62 from 39 deliveries at the top of the order, providing the foundation for the run chase which was then supplemented by knocks of 22 from Roshon Primus and 20 apiece from David Wiese and Tim David.

Kings faced a required run rate of 9 1/2 an over the last five overs but never really found the acceleration, and were forced to scrap to get the nine runs needed from the last over.

All-rounder Raymon Reifer had earlier also struck 62 to guide Tallawahs to 163 for eight off their 20 overs. The left-hander, batting at number five, arrived at the crease with his side on 47 for three at the end of the sixth over and counted four fours and four sixes in a 41-ball knock.

Sent in, Brandon King (19) and Kennar Lewis (19) put on 38 for the first wicket but it was Reifer who really made the difference as one of only two batsmen to pass 20, Imad Wasim (20) the other. First, Reifer posted 59 for the fifth wicket with Imad before adding a further 30 for the sixth wicket with Fabian Allen (7).

New Zealander Scott Kuggeleijn led the attack with three for 44 while fellow seamer David Wiese claimed two for 31.

In reply, Kings slumped to 39 for four in the seventh over but Charles led the recovery, lashing four fours and four sixes in adding 36 for the fifth with David and a further 39 for the sixth wicket with Primus.

When Charles skied left-armer Reifer (2-28) to cover in the 15th over, Primus and Wiese put on 29 for the seventh to keep the run chase alive.

Summarised scores:

TALLAWAHS 163 for eight off 20 overs (Raymon Reifer 62; Scott Kuggeleijn 3-44) vs KINGS 164 for eight off 19.5 overs (Johnson Charles 62, Roshon Primus 22; Mohammad Amir 3-25)

—Result: St Lucia Kings won by 2 wickets.

Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

Real Sociedad edge Man Utd 1-0 in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”

Hosein doubtful for TKR’s clash against Tallawahs

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS’ spinner Akeal Hosein is uncertain to start for tomorrow’s game against the Jamaican Tallawahs in game 12 of the Hero 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St Lucia.

Hosein suffered a minor groin strain during TKR’s first game when they won by three wickets over St Lucia Kings back on September 1, in St Kitts.

Paul rides with Republic

National track cyclist and Olympian, Nicholas Paul, was recently welcomed into the Republic family as the bank’s newest Brand Ambassador. The official contract signing was recently held at Republic House, on Park Street, Port of Spain.

Accompanied by his father Darren Paul, who plays a dual role as his manager, Paul expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to partner with Republic Bank.

Sports world mourns passing of QE II

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended yesterday and today after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the DP World Tour announced.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the DP World Tour announced.

‘King’ Charles reigns

