King for the day

SEBASTIEN BYNG marched into the main draw of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Tobago Carnival Cup yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After crushing a Jamaican 6-2, 6-0 in the first draw of the 18 & under qualifying draw on Saturday, the age-group champion of the recent Sagicor Junior Tournament cruised past American Andrew Andea 6-0, 6-2 to earn one of the four places in today’s 32-draw.