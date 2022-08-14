King for the day

The West Indies produced their most disciplined batting and bowling performance of the series as they won the final T20 International against New Zealand at Sabina Park, yesterday, and avoided a series sweep.
The Windies’ run of five consecutive losses in T20Is was halted by their eight-wicket win in the third and final T20I. Rovman Powell oversaw yesterday’s morale-boosting win in the absence of regular captain Nicholas Pooran.
Powell ended the match an over early with a meaty pull over the midwicket boundary as the home team closed on 150 for two, having been set 146 for victory. But the lead was really taken by Powell’s Jamaican countrymen Brandon King and Odean Smith.
Opener King produced his fifth and fastest T20I fifty, a Man-of-the-Match effort of 53 off 35 balls, counting four fours and three sixes, to give his side needed momentum after Smith had produced his best T20I figures to date—three for 29—to help limit the Black Caps to their lowest total of the series, 145 for seven.
Hamstrung by their regular loss of wickets in the Powerplay in recent times, King and Shamarh Brooks put a stop to the rot yesterday with a match-winning opening stand of 102.
The more aggressive and eye-catching King returned from injury to treat his home crowd to an array of strokes around the Park as he further cemented one of the opening spots for October’s T20 World Cup.
The more sedate Brooks, opening instead of the absent Kyle Mayers, proved a good foil, seeing the chase through to the end with an unbeaten 56 from 59 deliveries. He and Powell (27, 15 balls) added 37 (from 27 balls) for the third wicket to complete a rare routine win.
The loss would have been a disappointment for NZ skipper Kane Williamson, whose side lost for the first time this year in white-ball cricket.
The formula of batting first, making a big total and then ambushing the opposition with early wickets did not work yesterday, largely because of the control and good execution of their variations by the WI bowling combination of Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.
The Black Caps were limited to 47 for one in the Powerplay and then lost further wickets to spinners Hosein and Walsh in the middle overs. In the seventh over, Hosein got Mitchell Santner to hit to Powell at long-on. Hosein had earlier bowled Martin Guptill after he had missed a sweep at the left-arm spinner. And midway through the ninth over, Walsh Jr successfully reviewed a not out decision for caught behind against Devon Conway (57 for three).
Drakes then removed the threat of skipper Kane Williamson in the 15th over via a catch by Hosein, who had put down the same player in the previous Joseph over.
At 104 for four in the 15th over, NZ still had the firepower for a big launch in the final five overs. But up stepped the steadily improving pacer Smith to further cramp them by removing the dangerous Glenn Phillips (41) as his cheeky scoop picked out Brandon King at short third man.
The last five overs produced only 39 runs as the combination of Hosein, Drakes, Joseph and Smith kept their heads. Then King and Brooks took over.