King happy to step up

Brandon King considers himself a team player in every sense and he didn’t shy away from the responsibility of rescuing his team when they needed someone to step up.
Coming in at number five, King found himself propping up the West Indies batting in the second ODI against the Netherlands yesterday, scoring a career best 91 to help the visitors to a five-wicket victory which allowed them to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.
At one stage, the West Indies looked to be in serious trouble at 99 for five but King dug deep to put his team back in the game with an unbroken 118-run partnership with rookie Keacy Carty as the visitors rallied to reach 217 for five, replying to the Netherlands total of 214 all out in Amstelveen.
“To be honest, my strength is adapting to whatever is needed by the team,” King said after the win.
“I can bat anywhere in the top six..this was a new role given to me but I am not unfamiliar with it. I was a middle order batsman first and foremost so I am comfortable in this position,” the right-hander continued.
It was King’s second half-century on the tour after he hit 58 not out in the series opener, which the Windies won by seven wickets.
Asked about Carty’s knock of 43 not out yesterday, King said the Leeward Islands batter was “brilliant.”
“Coming in a pressure situation in his first innings, I thought he played exceptionally well and he kept a cool head and if he continues with that he will do well,” the Jamaican added.