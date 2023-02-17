King, Lewis strike silver in New Mexico

Kashief King secured silver in the unseeded men’s 400 metres event at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in New Mexico, USA, last week.
The University of Illinois junior clocked an indoor best 47.64 seconds to finish first in his section and second overall.
Liberty University’s Omari Lewis got to the line in a personal best 21.33 seconds to earn silver in the unseeded men’s 200m. He was 16th in the 60m dash in 6.82.
University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray threw 16.46 metres for eighth spot in the women’s shot put. David Pierce finished 28th overall in the men’s 200m in 22.06 seconds. The Boise State University senior was 36th in the unseeded 400m in 50.76.
At the Meeting de Paris, in France, Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jerod Elcock finished fourth in heat two and eighth overall in the men’s 60m qualifying round in 6.72 seconds. The top six progressed to the final.
In South Carolina, USA, Leah Bertrand produced a personal best 7.28 seconds run to finish 11th in the Tiger Paw Invite women’s 60m dash. The Ohio State University sophomore clocked 24 seconds flat for 38th spot in the 200m.
University of Maryland senior Ako Hislop finished 36th overall in the men’s 60m preliminaries in 6.84 seconds, and did not advance to the semi-final round. University of Kentucky’s Iantha Wright was 77th in the women’s 400m in 58.92.
At the Gorilla Classic, in Kansas, William Jewel College student Justen O’Brien clocked 48.92 seconds for 18th spot overall in the men’s 400m on the oversized Robert W. Plaster Center track. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph returned a time of one minute, 54.04 seconds to finish 19th in the men’s 800m.
University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr was 24th in the men’s 60m dash in 6.98 seconds. He clocked 6.95 in the opening round. Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior Franklyn Stanislaus finished 17th in the men’s 60m hurdles qualifying round in 8.55, and did not advance to the preliminaries. He was 33rd in the long jump with a 6.15 metres leap.
In Arkansas, University of Iowa student Ianna Roach threw 13.63m to secure 22nd spot in the Tyson Invitational women’s shot put.