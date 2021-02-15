There was no mas in Port of Spain but Jason Mohammed was king of the band in Antigua yesterday.
Mohammed´s measured 122 (160 balls, ten fours, three sixes) spared considerable blushes for tournament favourites Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as they eventually squeezed out a three-wicket win over the Barbados Pride in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.
The Red Force still needed two runs to win when Mohammed drove a catch to Roston Chase at midwicket off the final ball of the 49th over, the last for Pride skipper Jason Holder.
But by then the task seemed too straightforward for even the Red Force batsmen to mess up. And first ball of the next over, Akeal Hosein (20 not out, 24 balls) drove Chemar Holder through extra cover to seal the Red Force´s third win in a row. Their spot in the semi-finals should be booked now, while the Pride may be ready to pack their bags following this third straight defeat.
But the Red Force yesterday flattered to deceive at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. While Mohammed played his part on ¨stage¨ expertly with his sixth One-Day century, the other batsmen promised much more than they delivered. Much like the Midnight Robber whose menacing words amount to no more than that, the Red Force batsmen made a meal of chasing what should have been a routine assignment of getting 254 for victory.
Despite having to play without Lendl Simmons — century-maker against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the last match — and Darren Bravo because of injury, the Red Force were making light of their task up to the 21st over at 121 for one, with Evin Lewis (61, 47 balls) blasting away in partnership with Mohammed.
But they had posted 117 for the second wicket after Kjorn Ottley´s second over dismissal when Lewis gently paddled Ashley Nurse into Chase´s hands at short backward square. That wicket out of nowhere started the ole mas, as the Red Force eventually lost Denesh Ramdin (10), Nicholas Pooran (zero) and skipper Kieron Pollard (zero) in quick time, the three wickets going down for eight runs in the space of three overs.
Chase´s tidy off-spin (10-2-21-3) and some indifferent batting had precipitated a crisis that was only quelled by Mohammed´s sober partnerships of 49 and 45 with Sunil Narine (18) and Hosein, respectively.
Mohammed, the stand-in West Indies ODI skipper in Bangladesh, realised he had to stay until the end. He did that almost literally, combining some handsome driving through the off-side with necessary watchfulness when wickets began to fall, to prevent an upset. But the inquests must have continued in the dressing room afterwards as to why the middle order slumps are continuing. Nevertheless, Pollard´s men have thrived bowling first and batting second at the SVRS.
Despite conceding half centuries to Justin Greaves (62, 81 balls), Jonathan Carter (56, 70 balls) and Chase (56, 57 balls), the Red Force bowlers were never dominated, the Pride batsmen being undone by Pollard´s guile in the closing overs of the innings after he had won the toss. The Red Force skipper created havoc with his pace-less deliveries, taking five wickets between the 48th and 50th overs when the Pride were on the charge.
Chase, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Nurse and Tevyn Walcott were all his victims. Skipper Holder would have been disappointed that none of his three top-scorers could build on their starts.
Opener Greaves had done the hard work, batting through to the 25th over when he guided a Ravi Rampaul delivery into wicketkeeper Ramdin´s gloves. Left-hander Carter´s timing was even worse, as he hit the very last ball of Hosein´s spell (10-1-44-2) to Ottley at long-on to end the 43rd over.
Carter and Chase had put together a steady 102 for the fourth wicket in 18.2 overs, but the Pride needed their set batsmen to push on. That did not happen and Pollard was able to make merry at the end. But in this match King Jason took the crown.
Summarised Scores:
PRIDE 253 for nine off 50 overs (Justin Greaves 62, Jonathan Carter 56, Roston Chase 56; Kieron Pollard 5-17, Akeal Hosein 2-44) vs RED FORCE 256 for seven of 49.1 overs (Jason Mohammed 122, Evin Lewis 61; Roston Chase 3-21, Dominic Drakes 2-47) --Result: Red Force won by 3 wickets