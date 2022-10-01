KING OF THE TALLWAHS

King, previously an Amazon Warrior, produced another exquisite unbeaten half-century to guide the Jamaica Tallawahs to the Caribbean Premier League T20 title.
The tournament’s first-ever winners, the Tallawahs won the tenth edition for a third lien on the trophy, after cruising past tournament favourites Barbados Royals by eight wickets. Asked to get 162 for victory, the Tallawahs ended on 162 for two, with nearly four full overs to spare.
The six by King, hit high, clean and and straight that ended the match, sparked a pitch invasion by the rest of his team. And backroom staff.
“I haven’t sprinted for years…It was a wonderful performance,” remarked excited Tallawahs assistant coach and West Indies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose afterwards in a TV interview. Such was the sense of achievement, that both he and head coach, his fellow legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, found themselves in the middle of the fray.
They celebrated a victory in which Brandon was king of the Tallawahs. The tournament’s leading scorer crafted 83 off 50- balls at the top of the innings as the Jamaica franchise completed the highest run chase in CPL finals.
Captain Rovman Powell, having overseen two previous seasons of underachievement, was the calmest man on the ground. But he would have been full of pride after seeing his fourth-placed qualifiers pull together and win it all. It was the perfect response to what he described as the “disrespect” shown to his unheralded bunch.
This was the first time that a team that had finished fourth in the preliminaries had won the title.
But the hard-working, tight-knit Tallawahs did the improbable, first through the contributions of Man-of-the-Match Fabian Allen (4-0-24-3) and Nicholson Gordon (4-0-33-3) who took three wickets each to limit the Royals to 161 for seven.
Their work, left-arm spinner Allen’s in particular, took the early initiative away from the Royals. They never got it back.
Then “Hero of the Tournament” King and Shamarh Brooks (47 off 33 balls) turned on the class. Coming together four balls into the run chase, they flowed smoothly like the Demerara River with their placement, timing and general elegance in a stand that brought 86 runs from just 50 balls.
Brooks, century-maker from the previous game against the Amazon Warriors, would have been disappointed to pick out Ramon Simmonds on the midwicket boundary with a flick he expected to clear the boundary off Jason Holder.
But there was no stopping King, who had Powell for company to finish off the mission with a third wicket partnership of 75 off 35 deliveries.
Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers and his Royals had to absorb a loss set up when they batted.
A near flawless Powerplay effort and another Azam Khan half-century should have got the Royals a score they could defend. They didn’t.
Having won the toss, captain Mayers decided to take first strike against an attack missing the new ball threat of the injured Mohammad Amir. And he went some way to justifying that decision by adding 63 with Rahkeem Cornwall.
Dropped on 13, “Jimbo” was the aggressor, following up his 91 in the qualifier against the Guyana Amazon Warriors with 36 off 21 balls before he fell to the very last ball of the Powerplay. Allen delivered the blow as Cornwall cut him to Imad Wasim at short third man.
The Royals had a foundation to build on, but Allen further took away some of their early momentum when he struck again in his next over, bowling Mayers, off-stump, with a delivery that kept low.
The variable bounce would be a feature of the innings but Khan compensated with extra watchfulness, while still exhibiting the wristy big-hitting that defined his play in the tournament. Friday night it earned him four fours and three sixes for 51 off 40 balls.
He added 48 for the third wicket with Jason Holder (17 off 19), who was also promoted in the order and 33 with Najibullah Zadran before he became the last of Allen’s three wickets with the help of a stumping by Kennar Lewis in the 19th over (146 for five).
Seamer Gordon, who had earlier removed Zadran, then took care of Devon Thomas and Corbin Bosch to limit the Royals to 161.
The Tallawahs batters would have backed themselves to get that total.
King Brandon made sure they did.
Summarised scores:
ROYALS: 161-7, 20 overs (Azam Khan 51, Rahkeem Cornwall 36, Kyle Mayers 29; Fabian Allen 3/24, Nicholson Gordon 3/33)
vs TALLAWAHS 162-2, 16.1 overs (Brandon King 83 n.o., Shamarh Brooks 47, Rovman Powell 14 n.o.)
-----TALLAWAHS won by eight wickets.