Kings rebound with dominant win

Ex-West Indies Under-19 star Matthew Forde rocked Barbados Royals with a sensational new ball spell, to fire St Lucia Kings to a convincing 54-run victory in the second game of the Caribbean Premier League.
With Royals chasing an imposing 202 under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Thursday night, the 21-year-old seamer ripped through their top order with a spell of three for 12 from three overs, to send the innings crumbling for 147 all out off 20 overs.
Fresh from taking 15 wickets in the Global T20 Canada League last month, Forde bowled Justin Greaves for a first-ball ‘duck’ with the third ball of the chase, shattered Kevin Wickham’s (10) stumps in his next over with another inswinger before getting captain Rovman Powell to hole out to long on in the same over without scoring.
Nyeem Young arrived at number eight to top-score with 48 from 39 balls but by then the game was long gone.
“I’ve been carrying a bit of form for a while now, obviously in the Canada series and now coming into CPL so I’m just trying to take it as far as possible,” said Man-of-the-Match Forde. “The conditions here at St Lucia are lovely so I just made use of it.”
Choosing to bat first following their opening loss to reigning champions Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday night, Kings were lifted to 201 for six off their 20 overs by Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams who top-scored with 47 from 30 balls, captain Faf du Plessis who made 46 from 32 deliveries and fellow opener Johnson Charles who lashed a 19-ball 30.
Du Plessis, who counted four fours and two sixes, posted a rapid 61 off 34 balls for the first wicket with Charles who belted five fours and a six, before becoming the first casualty of the evening, playing on to seamer Jason Holder who was the best Royals bowler with four for 38.
Three partnerships then helped get Kings up to their eventual total. Firstly, du Plessis added 44 for the third wicket with Williams who then combined with fellow countryman Sikandar Raza in a 45-run, fourth wicket stand to maintain the momentum.
When Williams, who struck three fours and two sixes, missed a charge at Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmed (2-35) and was stumped in the 16th over, Roshon Primus (21 not out) and Roston Chase (14) added a further 27 for the sixth to rally the innings.
“It was a really good [batting effort]. To get to 70-odd runs in [the first power-play] really puts you under pressure as a bowling opposition,” said du Plessis. “So from there it was obviously easier to get a total.”
Facing a required rate of a shade over 10 runs per over, Royals had the worst possible start when Rahkeem Cornwall was run out at the non-striker’s end through Chris Sole’s direct throw from short fine leg, off the first ball of the chase.
Greaves, Wickham and Powell then fell in quick succession to leave the innings tottering on 21 for four in the third over before Kyle Mayers (16) and Holder (10) tried to repair the damage in a 25-run, fifth wicket stand.
However, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph broke the stand when he had Mayers taken on the ropes at third man in the sixth over and Holder followed in the next over, bowled after missing a big stroke at pacer Sole.
In a blink, Royals plummeted to 118 for nine in the 16th over and Young’s fireworks—one four and four sixes—only served to delay the inevitable.
Summarised Scores:
KINGS 201 for six off 20 overs (Sean Williams 47, Faf du Plessis 46, Johnson Charles 30, Sikandar Raza 23, Roshon Primus 21 no; Jason Holder 4-38, Qais Ahmad 2-35) vs ROYALS 147 all out off 20 overs (Nyeem Young 48; Matthew Forde 3-12).