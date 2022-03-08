Kings reign

Jason Mohammed continued his good form in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, hitting an unbeaten 50 yesterday as the Soca Kings won their third straight match to stay in pole position.
The Kings defeated the Leatherback Giants on Sunday, the Cocrico Cavaliers on Monday and the Blue Devils yesterday. And a win in their final round robin match against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers tomorrow will ensure they finish on top of the standings and earn automatic qualification to Friday’s final.
Yesterday, the Blue Devils posted 123 for four with Jyd Goolie hitting 73 not out. However, Mohammed’s unbeaten 50 off 20 balls ensured the Kings continued their winning ways as they replied with 126 for three off 9.1 overs.
Sent in to bat first, the Devils lost two wickets off Sunil Narine’s first over but rebounded with Goolie pulling pacer Strassark Sankar for our in the second over before targeting Andrew Rambaran in the fourth over, hitting the left-arm spinner for a six and four to the mid-wicket region to get the innings going.
Goolie struck five sixes and seven fours in his 35-ball knock with Sankar taking the brunt of the punishment to end with no wicket for 31 runs from his two overs. Narine finished with two wickets for five runs from his two overs while the two other wickets to fall--Isaiah Rajah for 21 (11 balls) and Crystian Thurton 12 (12 balls) — were run outs.
In reply, Narine (13 off 10 balls) and Leonardo Julien (7 off 5) gave the Kings a quick-fire start before the innings stuttered when both men were dismissed before the fourth over. Mohammed and Jesse Bootan (27 off 14) got the chase back on course with a 49-run stand for the third wicket with Bootan doing most of the heavy lifting, smashing four sixes. When Bootan departed, Mohammed stepped up, hitting six sixes and a four to take the Kings over the line.
In the other match yesterday, the Leatherback Giants defeated Steelpan Strikers by 12 runs to boost their chance of finishing in the top three. The Giants are now on 18 points and will play their final round robin match against the Blue Devils from 2.45 p.m. today. In today’s 12.30 p.m. fixture, last-placed Cocrico Cavaliers will conclude their campaign against fourth-placed Steelpan Strikers.
Summarised Scores:
Blue Devils 123-4 (Jyd Goolie 73 n.o., Isaiah Rajah 21; Sunil Narine 2/5) vs Soca Kings 126-3 (9.1 overs) (Jason Mohammed 50 n.o., Jesse Bootan 27) —Soca Kings won by 7 wickets
Leatherback Giants 124-3 (Nicholas Pooran 47, Aaron Alfred 30; Ahkeel Mollon 2/26) vs Steelpan Strikers 113-6 (Kirstan Kallicharan 36, Vikash Mohan 34; Vishan Jaggessar 2/4, Sion Hackett 2/22) —Giants won by 12 runs