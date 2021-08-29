KINGS REIGN

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard said there is still a long way to go in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after his team dropped to their second loss in three matches, yesterday at Warner Park.
It was the first time since the 2016 season that the St Lucia Kings (formerly Zouks & Stars) had defeated TKR, bringing the overall record to 10-3 in TKR’s favour. It was also St Lucia’s first win of the current campaign after suffering a record-breaking 120-run thrashing to the Jamaica Tallawahs last Friday.
TKR’s number three Colin Munro and his New Zealand countryman Tim Seifert both ended on 40 not out as the Knight Riders fell short by five runs after the Kings had posted 157 for five from there allotted 20 overs, when they batted first.
“I guess 150-odd on that track, I think obviously we gave 15 runs too much, but having said that our bowlers have been doing a fantastic job for us, you can’t fault them,” Pollard assessed. “Once we get the right melody, the right combination and the right momentum, we are going to get over the line in these close games,” added the West Indies white-ball captain.
Minimising dot balls may have also helped. The TKR endured 61 of those, with the skipper commenting: “If you try to look for singles you play with half of the bat, and you get out then... it’s six of one half a dozen of the other, so we just need to find a way on a ground like this,” he reasoned.
“I think we can not miss our strong hits which are the shots down the ground. I think that can make up (some runs) but, having said that, I think it was a good game of cricket coming down to the end, we fought, we fought, we dug in,” added Pollard.
Kings captain Faf du Pkessis reacted to his side’s victory this way: “This game we play, it’s a crazy game but we love it!” The Kings almost let it slip when Keemo Paul’s penultimate over surrendered 22 runs after he had bowled solidly previously.
“That’s what pressure does (on Keemo’s over)...it changes your thinking, it changes your execution. We were talking about Wahab’s experience bowling the second-last over, but I was just a little bit worried about the lack of pace from that end with the short boundary to the leftie (Munro), especially. Got a bit nervous there when the first ball went for six but we got over the line,” added a relieved du Plessis.
The former South Africa skipper suggested that the pitch required batsmen to scratch their way to a score. “So we did that and then we squeezed well with our spinners there at the end,” he said. Tim David was once again the star for the Kings with 43 from 32 balls.
The Knight Riders looked to take the game deep thanks to a whirlwind 40 from 16 balls from Seifert but the Kings held their nerve.
The Kings started brightly after being put in to bat with Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall putting on an opening stand of 51. It was Cornwall who went first, when he lobbed a ball from Ravi Rampaul to extra cover.
A burst of three wickets for the addition of just four runs pegged back the Kings. However, a partnership of 68 between Roston Chase and David rescued the Kings, Chase assuming the anchor role to David’s more aggressive approach. Also, an enterprising stand followed, featuring Chase and Keemo Paul that saw the Kings reaching 157-5, with Chase unbeaten on 30, at the end of 20 overs.
The Kings bowlers kept things tight at the start with TKR scoring at less than a run a ball inside the power-play—Jeavor Royal particularly impressive with his left-arm spin. In the face of some disciplined bowling, Lendl Simmons and Munro struggled to kick on with Simmons (25, 30 balls) falling to Paul.
At the fall of Simmons’ wicket, the Knight Riders needed 88 from 43 balls. Pollard fell for nine (from 10 balls) and it came down to the Kiwi pair of Munro and Seifert to get their side home, but despite their unbroken 50-run, fourth wicket stand, the four-time CPL champions came up short.