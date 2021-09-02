Kings rise

“It feels good obviously to get a win. Now we have two wins and we are up in the table now. We were at the bottom and feeling a bit down about that, but obviously we are up in the table and feeling good about this convincing win.”
St Lucia Kings (SLK) vice-captain Roston Chase, speaking at the post match press conference on behalf of captain Faf Du Plessis who was not feeling well, lauded the triumph that moved the SLK from the bottom of the six-team table to fifth in the Caribbean Premier League, yesterday.
The 51-run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Warner Park was a big setback for the Nicholas Pooran side after their thrilling super over win over the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) 24 hours prior.
For Chase, his bowlers did the job for the side.
“The guys came out and obviously hit good lines and length and they obviously reaped the reward, so having four wickets in the Powerplay is obviously really setting (things) back for a team, so I thought that credit must go to the bowlers for the start that we had and the spinners came in and finished it off,” said Chase.
The batting was almost entirely reinforced by Chase and his Man-of-the-Match knock of 85 from 50 balls, which included six fours and seven sixes before he fell in the penultimate over.
Chase featured in two significant partnerships - a third-wicket , 74-run stand with Mark Deyal who scratched around for his 20, and a 51-run collaboration for the fourth wicket with Tim David (15 off 16).
“With Mark (Deyal), we were just batting normally, trying to get to the tenth over, then re-assess from there. Then when we came out and had the strategic time-out, just planned from there on what we thought was a good score, and we went from there. With Tim (David) we were just after the break, we were just looking for a boundary every over to get around from there,” Chase explained. His calculated innings eventually got the Kings up to 149 for seven.
It proved more than enough.
The Amazon Warriors’ only important contributors were captain Pooran (41, 26 balls) and Odean Smith (31 not out, 18 balls), who did his work in the lower order in this match.
Pooran was not largely happy with his side’s bowling effort. “I was happy that we restricted them to 149 but not happy with that bowling performance, and after getting two wickets in the second over, I felt like we bowled too many bad balls,” Pooran said. “We keep speaking about bowling into the pitch and we keep giving free hits, you know. Unacceptable and unhappy.”
Pooran said the SLK bowlers deserved credit for executing their bowling plans, especially in the Powerplay when they reduced GAW to 16 for four, their lowest Powerplay total since 2015 (13 for two).
The Kings bowlers - seamers Kesrick Williams (two for seven), Obed Mc Coy (two for 19) and left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal (three for 19) - proceeded to ensure that GAW never recovered from their poor start and were dismissed with three overs and one ball to spare.
“Even outside the Powerplay as well, they executed as a bowling team. So well done to them,” Pooran conceded. And he described captaincy as a tough job as he keeps trying to cajole his players to play to their maximum ability.
“Hopefully things work out for us. We have been a little bit inconsistent in terms of winning games but we are moving forward. We are ticking boxes but it is a difficult track at times, so you just have to stay in it as a team,” Pooran said.
All out for 98, the Warriors were in danger of attaining the lowest innings in CPL history when they were 76 for nine. The lowest innings is 80 by the Jamaican Tallawahs. But Smith spared them that embarrassment with a six over the long-on boundary.
He could not, however, help them avoid a crushing defeat.
Summarised scores:
Kings 149-7, 20 overs (Roston Chase 85, Mark Deyal 20; Romario Shepherd 3-21, Odean Smith 3/22)
Amazon Warriors 98, 16.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 41, Odean Smith 31 not out; Jeavor Royal 3-19, Kesrick Williams 2-7)
—Kings won by 51 runs
Man-of-Match: Roston Chase