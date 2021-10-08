KKR hopeful Russell will be ready for eliminator

Russell, 33, suffered a hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary against Chennai Super Kings last month and he has missed the last four matches that Knight Riders have played.
During that period, KKR sealed a play-off spot with a massive win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, and they believe Russell can play a critical role in their bid for a third title.
“We are taking it day by day,” Knight Riders and England captain Eoin Morgan said at the post-match presentation on Thursday. “We know that he heals quickly. He has proved that last year. He had a two-and-a-half inch hamstring tear last year and came back in two weeks. He is working incredibly hard.”
KKR will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Sharjah in an elimination match, giving Russell at least three extra days to get fit.
“He had a fitness test (on Wednesday),” KKR’s chief mentor and former Australian player, David Hussey said. “He is maybe a game away, so I think he will be pushing hard to get back in for the (playoffs), which will be a huge boost not only for us, but the competition. He is world class, and he provides lots of entertainment.”
When the IPL was suspended midway at the halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several COVID-19 cases, Knight Riders had only two wins out of seven. But the change of scenery from last month to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the completion of the League has done them a world of good and they have won five matches out of seven to seal their place in the playoffs.
West Indies team officials will also be closing monitoring the progress of Russell. He was named in the Caribbean side’s 15-member squad for the Twenty20 World Cup starting in eight days’ time in the UAE and Oman.