KKR hopeful Russell will be ready for eliminator

Andre Russell
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are keeping their fingers crossed that West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will be fit enough to be part of their side for the play-offs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Russell, 33, suffered a hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary against Chennai Super Kings last month and he has missed the last four matches that Knight Riders have played.
During that period, KKR sealed a play-off spot with a massive win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, and they believe Russell can play a critical role in their bid for a third title.
“We are taking it day by day,” Knight Riders and England captain Eoin Morgan said at the post-match presentation on Thursday. “We know that he heals quickly. He has proved that last year. He had a two-and-a-half inch hamstring tear last year and came back in two weeks. He is working incredibly hard.”
KKR will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Sharjah in an elimination match, giving Russell at least three extra days to get fit.
“He had a fitness test (on Wednesday),” KKR’s chief mentor and former Australian player, David Hussey said. “He is maybe a game away, so I think he will be pushing hard to get back in for the (playoffs), which will be a huge boost not only for us, but the competition. He is world class, and he provides lots of entertainment.”
When the IPL was suspended midway at the halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several COVID-19 cases, Knight Riders had only two wins out of seven. But the change of scenery from last month to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the completion of the League has done them a world of good and they have won five matches out of seven to seal their place in the playoffs.
West Indies team officials will also be closing monitoring the progress of Russell. He was named in the Caribbean side’s 15-member squad for the Twenty20 World Cup starting in eight days’ time in the UAE and Oman.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIME FOR CHANGE

TIME FOR CHANGE

With the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) executive elections set for October 30, the incumbent president Azim Bassarath has already announced his candidacy for a fifth term at the helm and while two zones have signalled their intent to back the veteran administrator, another board member believes it is time for a change in leadership.

Pollard’s Mumbai beat Sunrisers but still out

Pollard’s Mumbai beat Sunrisers but still out

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder took 4-52 from four overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and though his side crashed to a 42-run defeat, they ended the title defense of last year’s champions Mumbai Indians in a run-fest in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

KKR hopeful Russell will be ready for eliminator

KKR hopeful Russell will be ready for eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are keeping their fingers crossed that West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will be fit enough to be part of their side for the play-offs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shenelle returns after 4 years

Shenelle returns after 4 years

SHENELLE MOHAMMED will return to competitive singles after a four-year absence today in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

Execs nursemaid Nuno

Execs nursemaid Nuno

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is spending a lot of time looking over his shoulder at the moment.

+2
BITTER TASTE

BITTER TASTE

RICHARD HOOD felt so disenfranchised following the process that appointed James Thomas as Tr…