Knocking on the door

Former Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 skipper Navin Bidaisee said he has benefited a lot from his work with coach Steven Katwaroo and with a few seasons of senior team club cricket under his belt, the all-rounder is now eyeing a Red Force call-up.
Bidaisee has been in good form for PowerGen Penal Sports in recent weeks, scoring a century for the defending Premiership 1 champions and has cemented his place in the team’s starting line-up which includes Evin Lewis, Cephas and Akeil Cooper, Jason Mohammed and Daniel Williams.
Bidaisee said he has been working with Katwaroo since he was an Under-17 player six years ago and “I think the work I did with him was very pivotal in helping me gain selection on the national Under-17 team.”
“I think I’ve gained a lot from him in terms of batting and bowling. He is an extraordinary coach especially with the modern-day training towards the game,” Bidaisee explained. “He has a lot of new and innovative training techniques seeing that the game is evolving rapidly.”
A level one-certified coach, Katwaroo, who also represented the T&T Red Force in the Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League, is keen on using his knowledge to help the next generation of cricketers find their place in the global game which now includes T10, T20 and 100-ball formats along with the traditional 50-over and first-class cricket.
Although he is coaching the game, being an active player and one who has experience in all formats, Katwaroo knows how to engage the modern cricketer to help them attain their true potential and he said he is proud to see Bidaisee doing well on the domestic circuit.
Katwaroo said the evolution of the game requires the evolution of coaching and he has embraced that philosophy. “My main objective is to understand every kid’s talent and enhance it to reach the highest level of the game which is internationally,” Katwaroo said of his coaching philosophy.
“Being in the game still and coaching, it helps me to share real life experience and implement those experiences to strengthen players’ game and implement it to my coaching style. I try my best to record all my players and sit and show their mistakes and keep building on their strengths because the game is evolving, certainly this aspect is utmost important for players growth,” he continued.
He said the modern era of the game is data-driven and players who want to be successful can no longer rely on their talent alone. “Data is being shared instantaneously across the globe and in order for players to improve and stay ahead of the curve, they need to take this information about themselves or opponents and use it to their advantage,” Katwaroo added.
“If you fail to do this, your game will just reach a certain point and remain stagnant,” he cautioned. “This is why it’s very important to have us as coaches to be there to provide this assistance for our youths and even seniors players so that we can ensure they can be at their very best on and off the field.”
Bidaisee is striving to reach the top of the sport and the first step will be to secure a spot in the national squad.
The Red Force selectors handed a first-class debut to Vikash Mohan, Kamil Pooran and Justin Manick in the recent first-class season and Bidaisee said he has his eyes set on breaking into the national set-up and already has a plan in terms of what he needs to do to make that dream a reality.
“I am definitely eyeing a place on the Red Force senior team. It has always been a goal of mine and it still is,” said Bidaisee, “I think my skill set, both batting and bowling, could be very useful to the team in various situations, so I am still working towards it and hopefully time will tell.
“I think I just have to continue to be consistent and score hundreds and bowling-wise continue to pick up wickets. I will continue to do my part on my end and hopefully I will get a chance at the higher level when the time is right. I will leave everything to the man above and I will just continue to do what I can and control what I can control,” he concluded.