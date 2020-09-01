Know your place

WILLIAM WALLACE has been reminded that he is no longer president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
This, after Wallace sent out correspondence to FIFA member associations seeking support and asking them “to investigate FIFA’s decision ahead of the Congress in an effort to protect football democracy and fair play.”
The warning to Wallace came in a letter from local businessman Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee. Hadad informed of being in receipt of a copy of the letter Wallace sent to the international football family, and urged him to desist from suggesting that he still represents the TTFA.
“You Mr. Wallace, are not recognised as the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president,” Hadad stated in a letter to the former Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president. Hadad instructed Wallace that he is not to speak for the TTFA.
“The TTFA Normalisation Committee which I chair has been appointed by FIFA and is the only legitimate body entrusted to manage/run the affairs of the TTFA as recognised by FIFA, CONCACAF and FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.”
“Furthermore, you are not authorised to use the TTFA letterhead or any other marking for any communication or representation,” Hadad added.
A mere four months after winning TTFA elections, Wallace and vice-presidents Clynt Taylor, Susan Joseph-Warrick and Sam Phillip were booted from office in March 2020, when FIFA intervened and appointed its own Normalisation Committee to run local football.
Wallace’s dismissed executive has since initiated T&T High Court proceedings against FIFA, contrary to the world body’s statutes, which mandate suspension from international football for such action. With speculation rife that T&T faces impending suspension this month, Wallace has sought international support.
However, Hadad’s position was recently reinforced by FIFA’s Senegalese general secretary Fatma Samoura in an August 26 letter giving the “former” TTFA executive a September deadline to withdraw High Court action against FIFA or face sanctions.
“We firmly request the TTFA to ask ‘the TTFA former leadership’ for an immediate withdrawal of the claim at the Trinidad and Tobago High Court by 16 September 2020, at the latest,” Samoura stated.
Consequently, former T&T Sport Minister Brent Sancho said a petition demanding that Wallace and company drop the High Court action will be sent to Hadad. Over 50 per cent of TTFA delegates have signed the petition.
“Well, Wallace is no longer president,” stated TTFA Board member Brent Sancho. “He stopped being president when FIFA appointed the Normalisation Committee. The Normalisation Committee is in charge. They are the ones the membership have to deal with, not Wallace.”
Hadad also reminded Wallace of the position taken by FIFA in Samoura’s letter.
“In recent weeks the players of our senior men’s national team, our membership at large and other stakeholders have spoken out to you and your cohorts to request that you do the right thing and put Trinidad and Tobago football first. You have also ignored your own government who gave you the opportunity to speak.”
“Mr. Wallace, the FIFA and CONCACAF position on this matter is clear and unequivocal. You know very well the risks you are taking,” said Hadad. “The choice is very clear: do the right thing prior to the deadline of September 16th established by FIFA or continue down your path and jeopardise the futures and opportunities for our national team players and coaches, and for football as a whole in our country.”