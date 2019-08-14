KOHLI’S SHOW AGAIN

Chris Gayle

GAYLE FORCE: West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle launches one of his five sixes yesterday during the third and final MyTeam11 One-Day International against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. 

 —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Virat Kohli stole the spotlight from Chris Gayle again. A match-winning century on Sunday when Gayle became West Indies’ highest One-Day run scorer, the Indian captain repeated the feat again yesterday.

Kohli crafted an unbeaten 114 (99 balls, 14 fours), his 43rd ODI century as India beat the Windies by six wickets on the Duckworth/Lewis method to take the three-match series 2-0 on a day when another awesome Gayle display seemed to put his side in position to level the rubber.

For the second time in as many matches, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (65, 41 balls) combined to devastating effect, posting 120 for the fourth wicket to make a challenging chase routine in the end, as India got their adjusted target of 255 with 15 balls to spare in a match reduced to 35 overs per side.

They had come together after slow bowler Fabian Allen had snatched the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in the space of three balls to leave India on 92-3. But Iyer’s counter-attacking wrestled the advantage back for India in this rain-affected match.

