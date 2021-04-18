Konstin trims futsal squad to 14

Constantine Konstin

THUMBS UP: National futsal team head coach Constantine Konstin, right, with Club Sando head coach Angus Eve at a training match last week.

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s futsal team coach Constantine Konstin has selected his final 14-man training squad as he winds up preparations for the next month’s CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala City.

Konstin, a former USA futsal player, took over the reins as T&T coach in January. His squad includes noted T&T Pro League players Willis Plaza and Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings.

Also among those short-listed are the Defence Force’s Dylon King, Aaron Lester, Dwight Quintero, goalkeeper Andre Marchand and young prospects Che Benny and Mark Ramdeen.

Meanwhile, Club Sando proved to be worthy training opponents for the national futsal team when they clashed last Thursday.

The practice match also served to give coach Konstin a final look at the players before he trimmed the provisional squad. The game ended 8-5 in favour of the national team.

The T&T futsal team face their Costa Rica counterparts in two friendlies at the Scotiabank Arena in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on April 26 & 27 in the build up to the tournament.

The 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship serves as a World Cup qualifying tournament and will be staged at the Domo Polideportivo and Teodoro Palacios Flores Gymnasium in Guatemala from May 3-9. The four semi-finalists in the CONCACAF Championship will qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania, from September 12-October 6.

At the CONCACAF competition, T&T have been drawn in Group A alongside the hosts (Guatemala), Guadeloupe and Martinique. The top two teams in each of four preliminary groups advance to the quarter-finals phase.

SQUAD: (14) Andre Marchan (GK), Kern Caeser (GK), Willis Plaza, Dwight Quintero, Mark Ramdeen, Dylon King, Aaron Lester, Sean De Silva, Jameel Neptune, Keston George, Keron Cummings, Che Benny , Adrian Welch, Darius Olliviera.

