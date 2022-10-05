Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council president Kellman Kowlessar has been elected chairman of the Central Zonal Council at the zone’s annual general meeting (AGM) held recently.
Kowlessar, who was the previous vice-chairman of the zone, said he wants to continue to develop youth cricketers and will also be focusing on club development in the zone.
Also elected during the AGM were Kevin Clarke, who will serve as vice-chairman; Vyash Nandlal, who is the secretary of the zone; and Fareed Khan, who will serve as treasurer.
The Central Zone’s youth teams had a lot of success this season, reaching the interzone finals, with the Under-17 and Under-19 teams successfully winning their respective competitions.
Kowlessar said: “The Central Zone has the potential to be a model zone not only in Trinidad and Tobago but in the Caribbean. We have the capabilities; we have the enthusiasm, and I believe we have the right team in place to execute.”