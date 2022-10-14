Kowlessar retains Umpires Council presidency

Kellman Kowlessar retained presidency of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council as his slate pulled off a clean sweep of the executive positions contested at the Council’s annual general meeting at Presentation College Chaguanas on Sunday.
In the battle for the presidency, contested between the sons of two Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) stalwarts, Kowlessar, the son of the late cricket/umpire administrator Lalman Kowlessar, defeated Zahid Bassarath, son of TTCB president Azim Bassarath, by a 22-17 margin.
North Zone chairman Shawn Wilson, appearing on Kowlessar’s slate, amassed 19 votes to clinch the vice president post ahead of South Zone chairman Hansraj Dass (16) and former secretary Ann Marie Charles (three).
North Zone secretary Premchand Roopia and East Zone secretary Kasiff Sandy were elected unopposed for the posts of secretary and treasurer, respectively.
Contesting the two assistant secretary posts were Avinash Narine (North Zone), James Singh (North East), Lyndon Rajkumar (South West) and Charles. Narine and Rajkumar were successful having received 28 and 21 votes, respectively.
Nominees for the three executive members positions were Everton Alfred (Tobago Zone), Rodan Davis (East Zone), Andy Nedd (North East Zone), Stephen Lakhram (South West Zone), and Singh.
Alfred, with 24 votes, and Davis and Lakhram with 23 apiece, filled those positions ahead of Singh and Nedd, who received 15 votes each.
The final two executive positions were for nominated members and these went to Central Zone’s Andell Mahon, 24, and Ricardo Fraser of the East Zone with 22.
The Council also elected six persons each to its appointments, assessment and training and examination committees.
In his acceptance speech, Kowlessar thanked members for placing their confidence in him to lead the Council, and heaped praises on Charles, who served the Council for six years as its secretary.
He welcomed Roopia and Rajkumar to the executive and said he is looking forward to working with all stakeholders for the betterment of umpires across the island.
Kowlessar also thanked the management of Presentation College for use of its facility.
The new executive will serve for the three-year period 2022 to 2025.
Sunday’s win represented the second time in less than one month that Kowlessar was given a vote of confidence by local umpires, having been elected chairman of the TTCB’s Central Zonal Council during the zone’s annual general meeting about three weeks ago.