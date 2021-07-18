French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open yesterday for her third WTA title.

In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes. From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova cruised, winning 10 straight games against her opponent, who was playing her first WTA final.

Krejcikova didn’t lose a set at the hard-court tournament that she used as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics. She won her three titles, including Strasbourg and Roland Garros, in her past four tournaments, winning 20 of her last 21 games. Her only defeat came in the fourth round of Wimbledon to eventual winner Ash Barty.

Krejcikova claims Prague Open title

QUIET END

A series they won three games ago ended in disappointment for Stafanie Taylor and her West Indies women’s team yesterday.

The Windies went down in the fifth One-Day International by 22 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Javeria Khan’s Pakistan coming back strong in the last two matches to finish at 3-2.

Coco tests positive for Covid, won’t play in Tokyo Olympics

US tennis player Cori Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted yesterday.

Coach Simmons hunts points, big runs in ODIs

Morale and confidence was built in the T20I series. But points are what the West Indies will mainly be after in the three-match One-Day series against Australia.

“I think the important thing in this tournament is...points,” coach Phil Simmons told the media in a virtual conference yesterday.

Wallace’s Swifts cede top spot to rivals GIANTS

The battle for top spot atop the ladder of Australia’s Suncorp Super League netball has been blown open after the GIANTS defeated arch-rivals New South Wales Swifts 59-55 in the relocated derby clash at Netball SA Stadium on Saturday.

England level T20 series against Pakistan

England levelled the T20 series against Pakistan with a 45-run win as their spinners came to the fore at Emerald Headingley, yesterday.

After setting the tourists 201 to win, Adil Rashid (2-30), Moeen Ali (2-32) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) shared five wickets between them through the middle overs to leave Pakistan’s chase in tatters and despite some brief lower-order resistance, they finished on 155-9.