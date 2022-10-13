Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin yesterday, on day two of the 2022 UCI Track World Cycling Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Browne was unlucky third twice over, missing out on the two automatic qualifying spots.
In his round heat three effort, Colombia’s Kevin Quintero claimed the win in 10.002 seconds ahead of Australia’s Matthew Richardson, then Browne, followed by China’s Yu Zhou, France’s Melvin Landerneau and Germany’s Marc Jurcyzk.
In the repechage, Browne was again third, trailing Colombia’s Santiago Morales, who crossed in 10.094 seconds, ahead of India’s Esow Esow.
Following Browne were Spain’s Alejandro Chorro and South Africa’s Jean Spies were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Browne will also participate in the men’s sprint while endurance rider Akil Campbell will be under starter’s orders for the men’s elimination and scratch at the global competition that will culminate the 2022 season.
Browne is expected to power off in the men’s sprint qualifying rounds tomorrow.
Campbell will tackle the scratch race today before concluding his campaign in the men’s elimination on the competition’s final day, on Sunday.