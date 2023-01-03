La Borde to officiate at Women’s U-19 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago female cricket umpire Candace La Borde begins 2023 in history-making mode after she became the first female Trinidadian to be appointed to stand in a Cricket World Cup.

La Borde, 35, has been chosen on the panel of umpires to officiate at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.

Joining La Borde on the panel is Vincentian female umpire Maria Abbot. In preparation for the World Cup, both women recently underwent a compact and intensive one-week training programme in Antigua, under the watchful eyes of former international umpire and current West Indies Cricket Umpires Association’s umpires’ coach Peter Nero.

La Borde also had the opportunity to test her skills as a third (TV) umpire in the recently concluded third edition of the Trinidad Dream 11 T10 competition.

La Borde’s appointment is being hailed throughout the umpiring fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago and her appointment is seen as a breakthrough for all female umpires in the country, having emulated her North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association compatriot Joel Wilson, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel.

North Zone Cricket Umpires chairman Shawn Wilson said La Borde’s appointment is an indication of the association’s high standard of training which is led by Joel Wilson, Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite and Nero.

Joining Wilson in congratulating La Borde was Kellman Kowlessar, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council, who stated that her appointment should be seen as an incentive, not just for females in the country but for young men also to become umpires.

La Borde departed yesterday to assume duties in South Africa.

In related news, the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association will begin its 2023 training course on January 9, at the Queen’s Park Oval from 5 p.m. The course will consist of oral and visual presentations of the laws of cricket as well as on-the-field training sessions.

The course, which targets former cricketers, teachers, students, coaches, parents and other interested parties, will also be conducted online and is free to all participants.

Persons interested in registering can contact Premchand Roopia at 464-8005 or send an e-mail to umpirebarr55@gmail.com, or can visit the association’s face book page at North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

