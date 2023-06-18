La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dion La Foucaud is the new man in charge of the Cayman Islands’ national women’s programme, the Cayman Islands Football Association revealed.
The CIFA announced La Foucaud’s appointment, stating: The Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Coach Dion La Foucaud as the person who will be responsible for women’s national football technical activities in the Cayman Islands.”
La Foucaud, a former technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), replaces Alexander Gonzalez.
La Foucaud is pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management and has completed several coaching certifications at the FIFA and CONCACAF levels. He has worked as coaching director at FC Boulder (USA), technical director of La Foucaud Soccer Clinic (T&T) and Head Coach of T&T’s U-17 boys team.
La Foucaud will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the CIFA Women’s national programmes, which involves training and preparing teams for international competitions.
La Foucaud will also be charged with creating a sustainable women’s football development programme which will encompass women’s football at all levels.