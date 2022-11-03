La Horquetta X Factor are the 2022 Eastern Football Association (EFA) league champions
La Horquetta XF beat FC Maloney Eagles 3-0 to leapfrog them and earn their first ever East Zone Football Association league title. The title race was tight going down to the final match and was twice postponed due to bad weather. The title decider was a highly anticipated one as the league’s meanest defence met the league’s top scorers.
With several starts from their sister team La Horquetta Rangers in the squad, La Horquetta XF was on a free scoring streak having scored 44 goals in 8 games, while Maloney FC had conceded just 10 goals all season.
Separated by just one point, a draw would have suited Maloney but it was La Horquetta instead who earned the $25,000 prize. Maloney won $15,000 for their second placed finish, while the defending champions Bon Air FC finished third to take home $10,000.
Meanwhile, the EFA knockout kicked off on October 23 with preliminary qualifiers, before shifting to quarter-final action on Wednesday.
EFA KNOCKOUT RESULTS:
(Qualifiers/Sunday, October 23)
CG Poseidon 3 Barataria Ball Players 0
Oropune FC 3 Creek SCC 1
Quarter-finals —
(WEDNESDAY)
Maloney Eagles FC 2 (Joshua Alexander, Sean Bonval) CG Poseidon 1 (Josiah Superville)
La Horquetta XF 6 Oropune FC 1
Malabar FC 3 Creek FC 3 (Malabar win 5-4 on kicks from penalty mark )
Terminex Lighting 5 Bon Air FC 3
Semifinals (Sunday November 6)
SF1 — La Horquetta XF v Terminex Lighting
SF2 — Maloney Eagles FC v Malabar FC
Finals — (Sunday November 13)
SF1 Winner v SF2 Winner