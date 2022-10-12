St Benedict’s College took the lead in Group A of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division following a 14-1 victory over St Augustine Secondary, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, yesterday.
The victory helped St Benedict’s overtake Fatima College at the top of the standings based on goal difference. Fatima were also victorious in yesterday, drubbing Speyside High School 8-0 at their home ground in Mucurapo.
In Couva, St Benedict’s took the lead in the sixth minute with Josiah Ochoa running past the St Augustine defence before hitting a close-range right-footed shot that went in off the post. A minute later, “Green Machine” custodian Madison Lewis failed to gather a long pass and Tarik Lee was on the spot, pouncing on the loose ball to put the “La Romaine Lions” two goals up in quick time.
St Benedict’s went on a goal-scoring spree thereafter, with Lee pulling the ball back for Derrel Garcia who scored from the top of the penalty area in the eighth minute. Lee went on to score five more goals as St Benedict’s dominated the contest. Ochoa got a second goal while Jaden Grant and Derrel Garica both netted braces while Nicholas Bobcome and Ephraim Brown added one apiece.
St Augustine got a consolation item, courtesy a penalty that was converted by Theron O’Brian.
Fatima also dominated their game in Mucurapo with Chaim Williams opening the scoring in the 17th before Jaden Williams and Aidan DeGannes help put the hosts 3-0 up in the first half.
Nigel Burnett’s own-goal after the break started another Fatima surge in the second period with Alijah Nunes, Khiba Romany, Justin Alcantara and Jose Attong putting an exclamation point on proceedings.
In another key fixture in Group A, Naparima College blanked St Anthony’s College 4-0 at Lewis Street as they kept the pressure on the leaders.
The victory saw “Naps” move on to 12 points, one behind Fatima and St Benedict’s with two rounds of matches to play. In the other fixture yesterday, Carapichaima East Secondary and Pleasantville Secondary played to a 3-3 draw.
Yesterday’s scores:
Fatima College 8 (Chaim Williams 12th, Jaden Williams 17th, Aidan DeGannes 25th, Nigel Burnett (OG) 53rd, Alijah Nunes 54th, Khiba Romany 56th, Justin Alcantara 66th, Jose Attong 70th) vs Speyside High School 0
St Benedict’s College 14 (Josiah Ochoa 6th, 28th, Tarik Lee 7th, 14th, 19th, 42nd, 47th, 55th, Derrel Garcia 8th, 46th, Nicholas Bobcome 24th, Jaden Grant 83rd, 86th, Ephraim Brown 90th) vs St Augustine Secondary 1 (Theron O’Brian 51st pen)
Naparima College 4 (Andres France 5th, Nathaniel O’Garro 45th, Kanye Francis 46th, Jabari Forbes 72nd) vs St Anthony’s College 0
Pleasantville Secondary 3 vs Carapichaima East Sec 3 (Kirziah Mayers 3)