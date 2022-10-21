‘La Romaine Lions’ maul ‘Pres’

St Benedict’s College are into the final of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division after beating Presentation College San Fernando 5-3 in their semi-final fixture at the Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, yesterday.
The eagerly-anticipated clash between the two Southern powerhouses in schools football delivered end-to-end action with both teams getting a few early chances before the “La Romaine Lions” broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.
Player of the match Derrel Garcia put St Benedict’s in front, collecting the ball in the midfield and running past three defenders to get into the penalty area before unleashing a right-footed bullet low to the left corner, beyond the diving Pres custodian Kanye Lazarus. Presentation coach Shawn Cooper called it “five or ten minutes of madness” as St Benedict’s took advantage on a waterlogged field to go 3-0 up in the first half.
A counterattack in the 24th minute resulted in another goal for St Bendict’s with Garcia and Nicholas Bobcome running the ball straight into the Presentation penalty area before Bobcome pulled the ball back for Josiah Ochoa to hit his first-time shot past Lazarus.
St Benedict’s continued to press for a third goal with Garcia intercepting a clearance in the middle of the park before handing it off to his skipper Tarik Lee who took a shot which was blocked by the Pres defence and landed for Leshawn Morris, who put his long-range effort into the top right corner.
St Benedict’s skipper Lee got on the scoresheet in the 59th minute while Bobcome scored the final goal for them ion the 63rd. “Pres” gave their supporters a glimmer of hope, lashing in three goals in the final 20 minutes. Substitute Vaughn Clement got on the scoresheet in the 69th minute, which came against the run of play.
Clement took his shot from the top of the penalty area, curling the ball past St Benedict’s custodian Thane Devenish. Three minutes later, Adah Barclay ran onto a long punt from the back before beating Devenish for his team’s second item. And Barclay completed the scoring on the day, converting a penalty in the 84th minute after being brought down in the area.
Commenting on the loss, Cooper said: “The game is played in halves. They won the first half and I think the conditions were against us a bit. They had the heavier, stronger and quicker guys with the foot-speed so it was five or ten minutes of madness when they scored their goals.
“In the second half, the surface dried off a bit and we started putting the ball around and believing in ourselves and got three goals back, so we won the second half but not the game,” Cooper assessed.
Meanwhile, St Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce was happy with the win but wasn’t too pleased with their complacency in the second half.
“I am very happy and elated,” Boyce said after the game. “They really performed today. A little complacency in the second half and we have to tighten up on some things but an overall display…perfect,” he added.
The second semi-final today will see Fatima College taking on San Juan North Secondary kicking off at 4 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Yesterday’s result:
St Benedict’s College 5 (Derrel Garcia 21st, Josiah Ochoa 24th, Lyshawn Morris 31st, Tarik Lee 59th, Nicholas Bobcome 63rd) vs Presentation College (Sando) 3 (Vaughn Clement 69th, Adah Barclay 72nd, 84th pen)
(Today)
Fatima College vs San Juan North Sec, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 p.m.
—Roger Seepersad